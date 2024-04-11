Browse links
"There is nothing today that is more important than the loss of my son and the loss of Nicole."
On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024
He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.
During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.
-The Simpson Family
Thinking of the families of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown today. pic.twitter.com/ntXvCarpFP— Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽 (@4lisaguerrero) April 11, 2024
Thinking of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman - and their families 💔— Mia Farrow 🏳️🌈 🌻🇺🇸💙 (@MiaFarrow) April 11, 2024