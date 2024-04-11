The Father Of Ron Goldman, The Man Killed Alongside Nicole Brown Simpson, Gave A Statement Following O.J. Simpson's Death

"There is nothing today that is more important than the loss of my son and the loss of Nicole."

The family of Ron Goldman has spoken out following the death of O.J. Simpson.

Ron was killed alongside his friend Nicole Brown Simpson outside her home, after returning a pair of glasses she had left at a restaurant earlier. He was 25. Under the criminal system, O.J. — Nicole's abusive ex-husband — was infamously acquitted of murdering Ron.

However, a civil case in 1997 found O.J. responsible for the deaths — though O.J. likely never paid the Goldman family the amount he owed them from the wrongful death suit.

Earlier today, O.J.'s family issued a statement saying that the former football player died.

In a statement to People, Ron's father, Fred Goldman, said in response, “This is just a reminder for us of how long Ron has been gone, how long we have missed him, and nothing more than that."

"That is the only thing that is important today. It is the pain from then until now. There is nothing today that is more important than the loss of my son and the loss of Nicole. Nothing is more important than that," he continued.

A lawyer for the Goldman family further said in a statement that O.J. "died without penance."

Similarly, many took to social media to remember the deaths of Ron and Nicole:

We'll keep you posted with any updates.