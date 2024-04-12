"[Consumer Reports] tests find Lunchables and similar lunch kits contain relatively high levels of lead, cadmium, and sodium," said Eric Boring, a chemist at Consumer Reports who led the testing. "We don’t think anybody should regularly eat these products, and they definitely shouldn’t be considered a healthy school lunch."

The group claims they tested 12 store-bought Lunchables and similar kits, several of which "contained relatively high levels of lead and cadmium." For those who don't know, cadmium is classified as a probable human carcinogen.

Furthermore, "All but one also tested positive for phthalates, chemicals found in plastic that have been linked to reproductive problems, diabetes, and certain cancers," their statement says.

