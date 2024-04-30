    A Picture Of A Very Youthful Donald Trump And A Professional Boxer Is Going Viral: "That Looks Like Someone Pretending To Be Trump"

    Coming to a Madame Tussauds near you.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    Ryan Garcia is a 25-year-old professional boxer.

    Boxer with gloves in the ring, focused stance, tattooed torso visible
    He's also a pretty big Donald Trump fan.

    Two boxers in a match, one landing a punch on the other&#x27;s head
    The famous boxer met the former President and showed off his moves in a "Trump is cool" video.

    Trump is cool pic.twitter.com/e0fOmfWZxd

    — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) April 27, 2024
    He also shared this picture:

    AMERICA pic.twitter.com/ALPDMPjHCx

    — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) April 29, 2024
    Immediately people were like, "What the?!"

    Who the fuck is that? https://t.co/GDkwxLmzYW pic.twitter.com/jVr9jNmZ5y

    — Billy Swagspeare (@bswagspeare) April 29, 2024
    It appeared Trump has been "yassified."

    who yassified trump??? https://t.co/l1hBytMRxy

    — liam (@lmxstn) April 30, 2024
    *To "yassify" something is to glow it up basically.

    This person said it looks like someone pretending to be Trump.

    That looks like someone pretending to be Trump https://t.co/xs8iaLAvWP

    — zach (@ZachNagel7) April 30, 2024
    "Is he in Madame Tussads?" another person asked.

    Is he in fucking Madame Tussauds? https://t.co/XkSJISrcoR pic.twitter.com/n5cwLvfDkj

    — Greg (@gregofallgregs) April 29, 2024
    This person compared it to when a drag queen from Rupaul's Drag Race comes back for an all-star season completely snatched.

    Is he treating his second term like all stars n getting snatched https://t.co/454uGsln6v

    — fil ✌️ (@fil9212) April 30, 2024
    And this person said he got a "face BBL."

    Trump got a face BBL? https://t.co/1VYbQd8wzw

    — Smitty Werbenjagermanjensen (@Pokiemane) April 30, 2024
    Other people pointed out the boxer's *interesting* jeans.

    The two color shade jeans and suit jacket combo is crazy https://t.co/fkz157ak8z

    — Bad Gyal Desh (@Desh_nav) April 30, 2024
    Either way, the pic is certainly something!

    4 years of unemployment does look good https://t.co/43csZb2Zkf

    — Bunta (@crossgriffolyon) April 30, 2024
    I guess we'll see him in court.

    Man in suit with tie flanked by individuals in a corridor, looks serious. Expresses a newsworthy moment
