A Picture Of A Very Youthful Donald Trump And A Professional Boxer Is Going Viral: "That Looks Like Someone Pretending To Be Trump"
Coming to a Madame Tussauds near you.
Ryan Garcia is a 25-year-old professional boxer.
He's also a pretty big Donald Trump fan.
The famous boxer met the former President and showed off his moves in a "Trump is cool" video.
Twitter: @RyanGarcia
Trump is cool pic.twitter.com/e0fOmfWZxd— RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) April 27, 2024
He also shared this picture:
Twitter: @RyanGarcia
AMERICA pic.twitter.com/ALPDMPjHCx— RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) April 29, 2024
Immediately people were like, "What the?!"
Twitter: @bswagspeare
Who the fuck is that? https://t.co/GDkwxLmzYW pic.twitter.com/jVr9jNmZ5y— Billy Swagspeare (@bswagspeare) April 29, 2024
It appeared Trump has been "yassified."
Twitter: @lmxstn
who yassified trump??? https://t.co/l1hBytMRxy— liam (@lmxstn) April 30, 2024
This person said it looks like someone pretending to be Trump.
Twitter: @ZachNagel7
That looks like someone pretending to be Trump https://t.co/xs8iaLAvWP— zach (@ZachNagel7) April 30, 2024
"Is he in Madame Tussads?" another person asked.
Twitter: @gregofallgregs
Is he in fucking Madame Tussauds? https://t.co/XkSJISrcoR pic.twitter.com/n5cwLvfDkj— Greg (@gregofallgregs) April 29, 2024
This person compared it to when a drag queen from Rupaul's Drag Race comes back for an all-star season completely snatched.
Twitter: @fil9212
Is he treating his second term like all stars n getting snatched https://t.co/454uGsln6v— fil ✌️ (@fil9212) April 30, 2024
And this person said he got a "face BBL."
Twitter: @Pokiemane
Trump got a face BBL? https://t.co/1VYbQd8wzw— Smitty Werbenjagermanjensen (@Pokiemane) April 30, 2024
Other people pointed out the boxer's *interesting* jeans.
Twitter: @Desh_nav
The two color shade jeans and suit jacket combo is crazy https://t.co/fkz157ak8z— Bad Gyal Desh (@Desh_nav) April 30, 2024
Either way, the pic is certainly something!
Twitter: @crossgriffolyon
4 years of unemployment does look good https://t.co/43csZb2Zkf— Bunta (@crossgriffolyon) April 30, 2024