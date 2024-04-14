This Extremely Random Clip Of A Woman Looking Back Is Going Viral, So Here Are The Funniest Memes

I'm dead.

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

If you've been online this weekend, you might have seen an old clip from The Face Australia going viral.

The judges from &quot;The Face Australia&quot;
Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images

The Face Australia was a modeling competition judged by supermodels Naomi Campbell, Cheyenne Tozzi, and Nicole Trunfio. It was adapted from a UK show of the same name and ran for one season back in 2014.

In a larger clip of the moment, the judges meet a contestant named Noelani. When Naomi asks her to pose, Noelani strikes one a little too fierce.

Seven Network / @resay.toktiktok.com

Her pose prompted a bunch of funny reactions online — from "girl, what."

Comments under a post with reactions to Naomi Campbell&#x27;s photo, displaying shock, admiration, and humor
@resay.tok / tiktok.com

To, "YOU KNOW DAMN WELL."

Comments on a social media post, users expressing surprise and humor over an unexpected situation
@resay.tok / tiktok.com

It also turned into a new hilarious meme. Here are some of the best.

1.

“Look but don’t make it obvious”

Me:
pic.twitter.com/J5IevnMvL9

— Sam (@sam_brock98) April 12, 2024
Seven Network / @resay.tokTwitter: @sam_brock98

2.

Yeah, lemme get $25 on pump number uuuhhh….. pic.twitter.com/1wMTy0axbr

— DwayneNoWayne (@DwayneJay) April 12, 2024
Seven Network / @resay.tok / Twitter: @DwayneJay

3.

My friend: Don’t look now, but that cute guy behind you keeps staring at you

Me: https://t.co/E8aLk4JXTz pic.twitter.com/9rCAPktuuK

— 𝑱𝑨𝑵𝑼𝑺 (@JanusJuhani) April 10, 2024
Seven Network / @resay.tok / Twitter: @JanusJuhani

4.

Me when my momma mentioned my name while she's on the phone pic.twitter.com/HSpYG1keEf

— tHE.lAST🔝 (@jusLikeMike911) April 13, 2024
Seven Network / @resay.tok / Twitter: @jusLikeMike911

5.

Black people when they’re home alone and hear a random noise pic.twitter.com/7x8FsQcclI

— Moaning Myrtle 🫦 (@TheJohnJohnShow) April 13, 2024
Seven Network / @resay.tok / Twitter: @TheJohnJohnShow

6.

how your friends that refuse to wear their glasses look at you before finally seeing it’s you pic.twitter.com/Gq494FNCwc

— kigen 🍍 (@kiigenn) April 11, 2024
Seven Network / @resay.tok / Twitter: @kiigenn

7.

me at 3 am making sure the pile of clothes on my chair is not a person: pic.twitter.com/56vIEQI7Xq

— C. (@corbin_butler) April 10, 2024
Seven Network / @resay.tok / Twitter: @corbin_butler

8.

When someone mentions Beyoncé in a tone I don't like pic.twitter.com/aCMMMjesX7

— nanayoncé 𐚁 (@onlyonce___) April 12, 2024
Seven Network / @resay.tok / Twitter: @onlyonce___

9.

me when i see another table get their sizzling fajitas pic.twitter.com/AEpekmdb0u

— ❒ (@RlCKYRAGE) April 13, 2024
Seven Network / @resay.tok / Twitter: @RlCKYRAGE

10.

Prue when a demon bursts through the door at the manor. pic.twitter.com/ZFIBA3HxBR

— Cowboy Gripper (@Tr3_GK) April 13, 2024
Seven Network / @resay.tok / Twitter: @Tr3_GK

11.

me driving: “hurry up! acting like yall never seen an accident before”

me when it’s my turn to look: pic.twitter.com/AEpekmdb0u

— ❒ (@RlCKYRAGE) April 13, 2024
Seven Network / @resay.tok / Twitter: @RlCKYRAGE

12.

Me when I smell weed in public… pic.twitter.com/gBfCR4zo3W

— Jeremiah 🧜🏽‍♂️ (@peanut8627) April 13, 2024
Seven Network / @resay.tok / Twitter: @peanut8627

13.

- “I’LL SLAP EVERYBODY IN HERE!”

me: pic.twitter.com/qipLxZLQbd

— Rob Milton (@therobmilton) April 10, 2024
Seven Network / @resay.tok / Twitter: @therobmilton

14.

Me staring at the ATM making sure it returns to the Home Screen🧐 pic.twitter.com/hiZvoXKO1Y

— Andre (@theerealandre) April 13, 2024
Seven Network / @resay.tok / Twitter: @theerealandre

15.

Me trying to figure out if this Drake leak is AI or not pic.twitter.com/UwSjQi1TL4

— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 13, 2024
Seven Network / @resay.tok / Twitter: @Phil_Lewis_

LOL. Anyway, I hope this queen is doing well! Thank you for the vibes!