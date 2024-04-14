This Extremely Random Clip Of A Woman Looking Back Is Going Viral, So Here Are The Funniest Memes
I'm dead.
If you've been online this weekend, you might have seen an old clip from The Face Australia going viral.
In a larger clip of the moment, the judges meet a contestant named Noelani. When Naomi asks her to pose, Noelani strikes one a little too fierce.
Her pose prompted a bunch of funny reactions online — from "girl, what."
To, "YOU KNOW DAMN WELL."
It also turned into a new hilarious meme. Here are some of the best.
1.
“Look but don’t make it obvious”— Sam (@sam_brock98) April 12, 2024
Me:
2.
Yeah, lemme get $25 on pump number uuuhhh….. pic.twitter.com/1wMTy0axbr— DwayneNoWayne (@DwayneJay) April 12, 2024
3.
My friend: Don’t look now, but that cute guy behind you keeps staring at you— 𝑱𝑨𝑵𝑼𝑺 (@JanusJuhani) April 10, 2024
4.
Me when my momma mentioned my name while she's on the phone pic.twitter.com/HSpYG1keEf— tHE.lAST🔝 (@jusLikeMike911) April 13, 2024
5.
Black people when they’re home alone and hear a random noise pic.twitter.com/7x8FsQcclI— Moaning Myrtle 🫦 (@TheJohnJohnShow) April 13, 2024
6.
how your friends that refuse to wear their glasses look at you before finally seeing it’s you pic.twitter.com/Gq494FNCwc— kigen 🍍 (@kiigenn) April 11, 2024
7.
me at 3 am making sure the pile of clothes on my chair is not a person: pic.twitter.com/56vIEQI7Xq— C. (@corbin_butler) April 10, 2024
8.
When someone mentions Beyoncé in a tone I don't like pic.twitter.com/aCMMMjesX7— nanayoncé 𐚁 (@onlyonce___) April 12, 2024
9.
me when i see another table get their sizzling fajitas pic.twitter.com/AEpekmdb0u— ❒ (@RlCKYRAGE) April 13, 2024
10.
Prue when a demon bursts through the door at the manor. pic.twitter.com/ZFIBA3HxBR— Cowboy Gripper (@Tr3_GK) April 13, 2024
11.
me driving: “hurry up! acting like yall never seen an accident before”— ❒ (@RlCKYRAGE) April 13, 2024
me when it’s my turn to look: pic.twitter.com/AEpekmdb0u
12.
Me when I smell weed in public… pic.twitter.com/gBfCR4zo3W— Jeremiah 🧜🏽♂️ (@peanut8627) April 13, 2024
13.
- “I’LL SLAP EVERYBODY IN HERE!”— Rob Milton (@therobmilton) April 10, 2024
14.
Me staring at the ATM making sure it returns to the Home Screen🧐 pic.twitter.com/hiZvoXKO1Y— Andre (@theerealandre) April 13, 2024
15.
Me trying to figure out if this Drake leak is AI or not pic.twitter.com/UwSjQi1TL4— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 13, 2024