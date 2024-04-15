Early this morning, former president Donald Trump appeared in court to start proceedings for his historic hush money trial — marking the first time a former US president has faced a criminal trial.
Charges brought against Trump — of which there are 34 counts of falsifying business records — relate to a $130,000 payment that Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen made to Stormy Daniels to allegedly "silence claims [Trump] had an extramarital affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels," HuffPost reports.