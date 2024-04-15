These Photos Will Go Down In History For Showing What Donald Trump Looked Like Walking Into His Historic Hush Money Criminal Trial

These photos of Trump attending his history-making hush money court trial will be in textbooks one day.

Alexa Lisitza
BuzzFeed Staff

Early this morning, former president Donald Trump appeared in court to start proceedings for his historic hush money trial — marking the first time a former US president has faced a criminal trial.

Charges brought against Trump — of which there are 34 counts of falsifying business records — relate to a $130,000 payment that Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen made to Stormy Daniels to allegedly "silence claims [Trump] had an extramarital affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels," HuffPost reports

1. The twice-impeached figure left Trump Towers to head to Manhattan Criminal Court this morning, as he must be present for the trial.

2. A mix of police, media, and Trump supporters stood outside of the courthouse.

3. Many supporters present appeared to protest all charges brought against him.

4. Opposite of supporters, more demonstrated outside the courthouse and condemned the former president for his alleged actions.

5. People held signs alluding to issues brought forth in this trial and previous cases.

6. For his part, Trump arrived at court ahead of jury selection.

7. The trial will take place four days a week for what could be up to eight weeks, NBC News reported.

8. Jury selection alone could take two weeks, as lawyers search for citizens who can remain unbiased.

9. And it's important to note that Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels...

10. ...and he has pled not guilty to the charges.

11. He also claims prosecutors are politically motivated.

This case is developing, and BuzzFeed will keep you updated.