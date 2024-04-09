I Can't Stop Laughing At These 29 Tweets About Poor Unfortunate Souls Who Looked Directly At The Eclipse

"MY EYES" was trending on Twitter, proving natural selection exists.

by Alexa Lisitza

North America experienced a total solar eclipse yesterday, and for those who watched, I sincerely hope you wore eclipse glasses. Otherwise, you risked solar rays burning through the lens of your eyes and causing real damage.

It's honestly a serious concern — but whenever something serious and kind of scary happens, the internet does what it does best. Joke about it. Here are some of the best tweets about people staring directly into the eclipse:

1.

Twitter: @ralter

2.

Twitter: @Yamscasino

3.

Twitter: @jdan

4.

FX / Via Twitter: @Zaymyname2x

5.

Twitter: @kirawontmiss

6.

Twitter: @dougboneparth

7.

20th Century Fox Television / Via Twitter: @cantguardjake

8.

Twitter: @_hood_mona_lisa

9.

Twitter: @realaccountyeah

10.

Universal Pictures / Via Twitter: @CramerTracker

11.

Columbia Pictures / Via Twitter: @gofinurself

12.

Twitter: @pjdvdd

13.

Instagram: @jasonderulo / instagram.com / Via Twitter: @Komaniecki_R

14.

Twitter: @Phil_Lewis_

15.

Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images / Via Twitter: @kirawontmiss

16.

Twitter: @MexicanMaiz

17.

HBO / Via Twitter: @SopranosWorld

18.

Twitter: @annetokarski

19.

HBO / Via Twitter: @sopranos_vibes

20.

instagram.com / Via Twitter: @jasrifootball

21.

Twitter: @BingBongLLC

22.

Twitter: @DDirtstar

23.

Twitter: @anothercohen

24.

Twitter: @PotCzach

25.

Twitter: @GrittyNHL