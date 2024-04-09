I Can't Stop Laughing At These 29 Tweets About Poor Unfortunate Souls Who Looked Directly At The Eclipse
"MY EYES" was trending on Twitter, proving natural selection exists.
North America experienced a total solar eclipse yesterday, and for those who watched, I sincerely hope you wore eclipse glasses. Otherwise, you risked solar rays burning through the lens of your eyes and causing real damage.
It's honestly a serious concern — but whenever something serious and kind of scary happens, the internet does what it does best. Joke about it. Here are some of the best tweets about people staring directly into the eclipse:
1.
perfect country pic.twitter.com/JKo2gFFFIG— Rebecca Alter (@ralter) April 8, 2024
2.
Start learning the piano brother https://t.co/pJGU5LhYOv— GEESE HOWARD (@Yamscasino) April 9, 2024
3.
back at my desk after staring at the eclipse for 13 minutes pic.twitter.com/8pWoBe8JFz— jordan (@jdan) April 8, 2024
4.
I’m actually about to become the next supreme https://t.co/jGKWLNtFFW pic.twitter.com/SAYcWR1UB6— ZAY 🥀 (@Zaymyname2x) April 8, 2024
5.
me risking permanent eye damage and raw dogging the solar eclipse pic.twitter.com/JcDnPAYY8k— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) April 8, 2024
6.
Optometrists right now… pic.twitter.com/9kkauoYtpy— Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) April 8, 2024
7.
“You can’t stare into the sun during an eclipse” pic.twitter.com/2KtEGcdbGc— jxke. 🧸 (@cantguardjake) April 8, 2024
8.
Today I will be staring directly at the sun to absorb its powers pic.twitter.com/gw5jTqpbs7— inspector ratchet (@_hood_mona_lisa) April 8, 2024
9.
"Don't look at the eclipse it's not safe you'll go blind" ok but what if I look at it like this pic.twitter.com/TxOCbZzQwk— scooter (@realaccountyeah) April 8, 2024
10.
Eye doctors after inventing the solar eclipse pic.twitter.com/SPO5duSWWd— Inverse Cramer (Not Jim Cramer) (@CramerTracker) April 8, 2024
11.
this my friend who looked at the eclipse without glasses pic.twitter.com/ayerwNGhHc— Fin (@gofinurself) April 8, 2024
12.
i don’t have eclipse glasses but imma still look idgaf pic.twitter.com/5Nf6aooXxk— pj 🍉 (@pjdvdd) April 8, 2024
13.
NOOOOOOO JASON DERULO pic.twitter.com/mIhI7cx89s— Robert Komaniecki (@Komaniecki_R) April 8, 2024
14.
We’re about to see the first eclipse related sports injury in history https://t.co/a6nMePmHeT— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 8, 2024
15.
you literally LOST to that man https://t.co/e9Y2GxYwxa— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) April 8, 2024
16.
Me after looking at the Solar Eclipse with my $2.50 eclipse glasses I got from the gas station pic.twitter.com/bzghoIpBYf— Maiz 𖤐 (@MexicanMaiz) April 8, 2024
17.
“You’re dumb af if you stare directly at the eclipse”— Sopranos World (@SopranosWorld) April 8, 2024
Me: pic.twitter.com/msZUUK5LFP
18.
today’s plans:— Anne Tokarski (@annetokarski) April 8, 2024
- stare directly at the sun
- but never in the mirror
19.
Me today even tho they told me not to pic.twitter.com/OzgVShaaC1— Sopranos Vibes (@sopranos_vibes) April 8, 2024
20.
Throwback to OBJ staring directly into a solar eclipse all the way back in 2017 😂— JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) April 8, 2024
(h/t: @sportingnews)
pic.twitter.com/TmvZMwTntM
21.
gonna stare at this eclipse so fucking hard pic.twitter.com/CGHIRNaeLM— bing 🪵 (@BingBongLLC) April 8, 2024
22.
Staring at the sun without the glasses so I don’t give my girl the ick— DJ Dirtstar (@DDirtstar) April 8, 2024
23.
Everyone in America right now pic.twitter.com/J4E1Nas5bm— Alex Cohen 🤠 (@anothercohen) April 8, 2024
24.
so is it like, worse than looking at the sun for a second or two on a regular day? because let's not act like we all haven't sneaked a peak at the big guy a few times. get real.— Zach Harris (@PotCzach) April 8, 2024
25.
how im bout to be staring at the eclipse: pic.twitter.com/8PC2qtnjXY— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) April 8, 2024