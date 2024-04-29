Likely Republican VP Kristi Noem Openly Bragged About Killing Her Dog, And Yeah, It Hasn't Gone Down Well

Browse links
Noem initially responded to the uproar by saying she "just had to put down three horses a few weeks ago."
We love animals, but tough decisions like this happen all the time on a farm. Sadly, we just had to put down 3 horses a few weeks ago that had been in our family for 25 years.— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) April 26, 2024
If you want more real, honest, and politically INcorrect stories that’ll have the media gasping,… pic.twitter.com/bKhpUkchHV
Ready for the weekend 💙 🐾 pic.twitter.com/DlD0rf4UOf— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 26, 2024
You can recover from a lot of things in politics, change the narrative etc. - but not from killing a dog.— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 26, 2024
All I will distinctly think about Kristi Noem now is that she murdered a puppy who was "acting up" -which is obviously cruel and insane.
Good luck with that VP pick lady... https://t.co/HHcfzsmKRI
I can understand why some people are upset about a 20 year old story of Cricket, one of the working dogs at our ranch, in my upcoming book — No Going Back. The book is filled with many honest stories of my life, good and bad days, challenges, painful decisions, and lessons…— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) April 28, 2024