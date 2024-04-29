    Likely Republican VP Kristi Noem Openly Bragged About Killing Her Dog, And Yeah, It Hasn't Gone Down Well

    Noem initially responded to the uproar by saying she "just had to put down three horses a few weeks ago."

    by Natasha Jokic

    Warning: Depictions of violence against animals.

    South Dakota governor and likely contender for Donald Trump's Vice President Kristi Noem has faced criticism for admitting she killed her family dog.

    Yes, Noem somehow thought it would be a good idea to include the anecdote in her upcoming memoir, which has been obtained by the Guardian. She reportedly writes of shooting her 14-month-old wirehaired pointer named Cricket, which is used as a metaphor for how she can handle the “difficult, messy, and ugly” parts of politics.

    Poor Cricket's crimes? Going "out of her mind with excitement, chasing all those birds, and having the time of her life" during a pheasant hunt. Noem subsequently tried to call Cricket and use an electric collar, but neither worked. On the way home, Cricket escaped from Noem's truck and proceeded to kill a local family's chickens.

    “I hated that dog,” Noem reportedly wrote, calling the dog that was not yet an adult "untrainable," "dangerous to anyone she came in contact with," and "less than worthless…as a hunting dog." She then shot Cricket at a gravel pit. Her daughter was apparently later confused as to the whereabouts of the dog.

    Professional hunting dog trainer Dan Lussen told Rolling Stone that the young dog was "a baby that doesn’t know any better." 

    "There’s a lot of steps that you take before you take it to a field and shoot," he continued. "It’s a hunting dog, and you got chickens — he doesn’t know the difference."

    But that's not all! Noem also reportedly wrote of trying to kill a “nasty and mean” goat in the same way, only for the goat to survive the initial gunshot (alas, the goat did not survive the second).

    After the Guardian published its excerpt, Noem added that she "just had to put down three horses a few weeks ago."

    We love animals, but tough decisions like this happen all the time on a farm. Sadly, we just had to put down 3 horses a few weeks ago that had been in our family for 25 years.

    If you want more real, honest, and politically INcorrect stories that’ll have the media gasping,… pic.twitter.com/bKhpUkchHV

    — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) April 26, 2024
    The Democratic National Committee called the story “truly disturbing and horrifying" and wrote, "Our message is plain and simple. If you want elected officials who don’t brag about brutally killing their pets as part of their self-promotional book tour, then listen to our owners — and vote Democrat.” Biden's campaign team also posted a picture of both the President and Vice President with their dogs.

    Ready for the weekend 💙 🐾 pic.twitter.com/DlD0rf4UOf

    — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 26, 2024
    Even conservatives criticized Noem for the admission. On the platform formerly known as Twitter, Meghan McCain called the admission "obviously cruel and insane."

    You can recover from a lot of things in politics, change the narrative etc. - but not from killing a dog.

    All I will distinctly think about Kristi Noem now is that she murdered a puppy who was "acting up" -which is obviously cruel and insane.

    Good luck with that VP pick lady... https://t.co/HHcfzsmKRI

    — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 26, 2024
    Noem then responded to the "upset" people by doubling down, writing on social media, "The fact is, South Dakota law states that dogs who attack and kill livestock can be put down. Given that Cricket had shown aggressive behavior toward people by biting them, I decided what I did. Whether running the ranch or in politics, I have never passed on my responsibilities to anyone else to handle. Even if it’s hard and painful. I followed the law and was being a responsible parent, dog owner, and neighbor."

    I can understand why some people are upset about a 20 year old story of Cricket, one of the working dogs at our ranch, in my upcoming book — No Going Back. The book is filled with many honest stories of my life, good and bad days, challenges, painful decisions, and lessons…

    — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) April 28, 2024
    Noem is correct about the South Dakota law.

    Some have subsequently guessed that the scandal has effectively ruined Noem's chances of becoming VP. Now, if only there was a way to stop a rapist from becoming president...