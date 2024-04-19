  • Quiz badge

Jason Kelce Revealed He Doesn't Wear Underwear: "Freedom My Boys Like To Enjoy"

No undies = the tortured pants department.

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

Everybody's talking about Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department, but I'm stuck on the inspiration behind "The Alchemy" and his older brother's hilarious podcast.

Two basketball players in jerseys smile courtside, engaged in the game
On the April 17 episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the NFL stars and brothers were discussing their show's sponsors when Jason revealed an intimate detail about his undergarment preferences.

Two smiling men at a baseball stadium, one wearing a Phillies hoodie, the other in a sweater
Travis mentioned that Tommy John Underwear claimed they had "the most comfortable underwear out there" and decided that Jason should be the deciding factor in the statement.

Two football players in jerseys, hugging on a field with cameras in the background
"As I have said on this show, I do not wear underwear," Jason said. "And I don't wear underwear based on comfort."

Two men engaged in a podcast interview, the man on the right wearing headphones
Now, Jason.

"The reason I don't wear underwear is because I find it unnecessary and problematic to the freedom that my boys like to enjoy. I guess I don't think that's going to change," he added.

Man in a T-shirt and jeans with arms raised in a victory pose
That's a fair explanation. 

Travis couldn't leave the conversation there and asked, "What situation do you actually wear underwear?"

Bearded man in a cap speaking at a Super Bowl event with onlookers in the background
Jason responded, "Every time I'm working out. If I'm doing something physical — my thighs chafe, so I do have to wear compression shorts."

Two men hosting a podcast, one wearing headphones and a graphic t-shirt, the other a hoodie
The best part is Travis' creepy deep voice as he attempted to finish Jason's sentence about whether or not he would enjoy trying out the new underwear.

Two football players celebrate post-game; one wears a floral shirt and beanie, the other sports a champions shirt
Jason told the audience to stay tuned to see if the company could deliver the proper feel, but he couldn't finish his sentence. So, Travis quietly interjected, "Your cajones."

Man in a black top with headphones speaking into a microphone, cartoon figures and text in the background
And then Travis whispered, "Your junk."

Man in a black t-shirt with headphones speaking into a microphone, a logo with &quot;New Heights Tommy John&quot; in the background
And thankfully, Jason finally got the words out, saying, "Deliver the proper feel to the nether region."

Man with a beard wearing headphones sitting in front of a microphone, with logo &quot;Wave Sports + Entertainment&quot; above
Based on Jason's TMI, it seems safe to assume that Jason was wearing at least compression shorts when the Philadelphia Eagles played the Arizona Cardinals in 2023:

Football player in green jersey and helmet prepares to snap the ball on the field
But, for this appearance on Saturday Night Live, he was possibly going commando:

Cast members on a stage for a show&#x27;s closing, with audience applauding in background
At WrestleMania 40, maybe he had some spanks underneath.

Wrestler with a beard celebrates in the ring while another wrestler is on the ground behind him
But here on SNL, he was most likely flying free as a bird.

Man holding a woman in a comforting embrace in a cozy room
Listen to the full episode of New Heights to catch all the witty banter and antics of the Kelce brothers.