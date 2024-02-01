LGBTQ·Posted on Feb 1, 2024We Interviewed Black Queer Trailblazers To Celebrate Black History Month, And Here's Why It's ImportantJoin us as we celebrate Black History Month through exclusive interviews with Black queer trailblazers, from Angelica Ross to Da Brat, and many more!by Terry Carter Jr., Chelsea Stewart, Morgan MurrellLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail BuzzFeed / Logan Perrin BuzzFeed proudly presents "Black, Out & Proud," a month-long interview series highlighting contemporary Black queer creatives shaping history daily. This series, born from a commitment to counter Black queer erasure during Black History Month, pays homage to exceptional Black queer individuals whose talents and contributions to Black culture and history demand recognition.This year's participants were chosen for their cultural impact and noteworthy advocacy of LGBTQIA+ people. Whether you're an existing fan or on the cusp of becoming one, we're shining a spotlight on pioneering Black and queer personalities who deserve acknowledgment. Keep reading for intimate conversations with luminaries such as Angelica Ross (Pose, American Horror Story), Ts Madison (RuPaul's Drag Race), Kalen Allen (The Ellen DeGeneres Show), and critically acclaimed author George M. Johnson (All Boys Aren't Blue), among other outstanding individuals. Editor's note: This post will be updated weekly. Check back for new interviews each week! 1. Ts Madison Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage Ts Madison (she/her) is a TV & media personality, known for her roles in Zola and Bros. She also serves as a rotating judge on RuPaul's Drag Race. In 2021, Ts became the first Black trans woman to star in and executive produce a reality series, The Ts Madison Experience.In her own words: "My voice is loud. When I speak, people listen. [I know] that when I walk into a spot, I will make you think. All I need is a moment in a room with a person to make them understand that I'm human. I'm not other, I'm human."Read Ts Madison's full Black, Out & Proud interview here! 2. Da Brat and Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart Paras Griffin / WireImage Da Brat (she/her) is a Grammy-nominated rapper who broke out after the release of her smash 1994 single "Funkdafied." Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart (she/her) is an influencer, businessperson, and founder of Kaleidoscope Hair Products. Together, they star on the WETV series Brat Loves Judy, chronicling their lives, including the recent birth of their first child, True.In Brat's own words: "I met somebody that inspired me to not give a fuck, actually. I wanted the world to know [that] I'm in love with this woman — like, I want to hold her hand in public. I had never been able to be publicly affectionate with anybody or anything like that. So it was just a good, good feeling."In Jesseca's own words: "I kind of have been, like, 'I don't give a... about what people say,' for a while."Read Brat and Jesseca's full Black, Out & Proud interview here! 3. Angelica Ross Paras Griffin / Getty Images Angelica Ross (she/her) is an actor and human rights advocate with credits in shows like Pose, American Horror Story: 1984, and American Horror Story: Double Feature. In 2022, Angelica made history as the first openly trans woman to ever play a leading role on Broadway as Roxie Hart in Chicago.In her own words: "Candy's funeral [in Pose] was a rude awakening for so many people. I had a flood of messages, and I still get a ton of DMs, from families who tell me how much Candy has changed their relationship with their child or with their parents."Read Angelica Ross's full Black, Out & Proud interview here! 4. Kalen Allen Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival Kalen Allen (he/him) is a comedian and internet personality who first stole hearts with his hilarious food reaction videos in 2017. Since then, he's worked with the likes of Ellen DeGeneres, Seth Rogen, and Robin Thede.In his own words: "My initial [food reaction] videos are usually everyone's favorites. Why? Because if you look at the original videos, I was reacting to people making cornbread, potato salad, and sweet potato pie. Those dishes are specific dishes that are rooted in African American culture. The reason why [those videos] had comedy in them is because I had a personal connection to them."Read Kalen Allen's full Black, Out & Proud interview here! BuzzFeed / Logan Perrin