You went from being virtually unknown to having millions of people watch your videos in a short time span. What have you learned about yourself since becoming a public figure?

I learned that the reason why I'm able to stay so grounded and not lose my mind while being in this industry is because I am very proud of the work that I did before that opportunity [with Ellen] happened. I already conditioned my mind to believe that the life that I live today would be mine, eventually. I treat this [industry] like a job. It is a career for me. It has nothing to do with fame, money, or any of that. At the end of the day, everything that I am doing is for representation and visibility.

When people ask me, "Who did you look up to?" I always say, "The lack thereof." That's why I choose to never masc it up. Even when I am getting dressed up to go on a talk show or to go out in public, I always show up as the way that I want to be and not the way that Hollywood or society says I need to be, which is cookie cutter.

What’s the one takeaway you’ll carry with you from working on Ellen?

I grieve it sometimes. Those were some of the best years of my life. I miss the community of it, and the people that I got to work with. Especially when it came to the crew. We did amazing things together. We shot an episode of my digital series in Australia. I will never forget those moments or seeing so many people come to that show daily, and sometimes leave with their lives changed.

[Some] people get so caught up in the likes and the views and what goes viral and what doesn't. But every time that I have someone come up to me and say, "I was sick, or my family was falling apart, or I was going through chemo. And when I ever needed to smile, I watched one of your videos." That's what matters. As long as my presence is making someone feel seen, loved, and heard, that's enough.

I remember watching a clip of you meeting Oprah backstage at The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She said, “You are so authentically yourself. You’re gonna go such a long way.” What did that mean to hear those words?

Oh, you're about to make me emotional, and I usually don't get emotional. This industry can be really tough. It can be difficult at times because everybody always has their opinion. Sometimes it can get a little heavy and you can start to question if showing up authentically as yourself is the best way to go, just to make it easier. What I've realized is that my existence alone is revolutionary, and by showing up fully as myself, I am making spaces easier for other people to come behind me to also show up in that same way.

I am so grateful that I have been able to meet incredible people; icons that have been trailblazers in their own way, such as Oprah. I see that as a sign from God that he is placing me next to these people to show me what my life can be, or what it will be. I believe that as long as I stay steadfast in my own journey, eventually, my wildest dreams will come true.