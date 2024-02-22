Darryl Stephens Reflected On Being Told To Hide His Sexuality To Find Work In Hollywood

Is there a scene that you’re most proud of?

The moment in the first episode when Noah is on the phone with his friends. Ironically, he's sitting in [his love interest] closet, talking to his friends about what he had just experienced with this straight guy, [Wade], that he had been hanging out with. A tear fell out of my eye [while filming]. I thought, "Oh, this is a real emotional moment." Just that confession, and that feeling of young love washing over this young, queer, Black feminine man who was embarking on a romantic relationship for the first time.

Seeing what that looks like was a huge moment for television. We didn't get to see us falling in love in that way. Particularly the sensitive, femme-presenting boy. [Outside of] the brilliant Michael K. Williams on The Wire, [Noah's Arc] was the first time I got to see a Black gay man's experience falling in love on screen, and that was very special.

What did you learn about yourself playing Noah?

I broke out in hives during a scene in the first episode where Wade and Noah are about to have a threesome. I had welts on my face because I was so stressed out about what I was tasked with, in terms of making a show that had gone to series for Logo. I was stressed out and a little overwhelmed with the idea of being the lead on the show. I'd only done a couple of things at that point. It wasn't like I was a seasoned acting professional, I was just getting my feet wet.

I realized the reality that I was the lead of the show and I [felt the pressure of], "If I don't pull it together and do what I need to do, none of this works." I learned that the best way to learn is to jump in. And then I was like, "Oh, I can do this now". The first time I learned that was when I did the first season of Noah's Arc.