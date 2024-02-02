First comes love, then comes Da Brat and Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart stealing our hearts with their eclectic style, amazing connection, and pure adoration for one another.

Brat, a Grammy-nominated rapper, and Jesseca, Kaleidoscope Hair Products founder, first crossed paths in 2017 when Brat attended one of Jesseca's work events. "I was real nervous and scared at first," Brat previously said on Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta. "I would hide behind furniture when she would talk to me. I would cover up my face when I laughed. Swag gone, okay? Nobody would probably expect me to act like that."

Later, Brat and Jesseca bumped into each other again and had their first date somewhere very on-brand for the rapper: the studio. Brat admitted her nerves caused her to go ghost after the date — Jesseca said it was "for months" — but once she got past those feelings, they were able to establish and build the relationship we've all loved and been fortunate enough to witness for the past three years. Brat confirmed her relationship with Jesseca in an Instagram post in 2020 that doubled as her coming out announcement.

Then came marriage. In February 2022, the pair tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony before welcoming their first child, True Legend Harris-Dupart, one year later. Here, we speak to them both about their journey to becoming who they are, the love they share, and their hopes for the future regarding Black queer representation.

Editor's note: This post has been edited for length and clarity.

