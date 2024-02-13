Do you prefer playing trans characters?

I enjoy being able to play trans characters, but I also enjoy being able to play cisgender characters because of what I'm able to bring. It'll be different because I'm going to filter that character through my experiences. My take on being a man is going to factor into the role, and it can add to whatever the story is, or what the character's journey is that you might not have thought about, which is great.

It's the same thing for Black actors. Some roles are written with white actors in mind, but when a Black actor auditions for it, [casting directors] are like, "Oh." The nuances [for the character] will be there based on what that actor is bringing to it through their experience.

What are your thoughts on cisgender actors portraying trans people?

At this time, I feel cisgender actors should not play trans characters until we get some equity. There are so few trans roles, and there's still a very strong bias against a trans person playing a cisgender character.