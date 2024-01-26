"It's one of the stories in the book that people really take to. When you ask people, 'What do they remember about the book,' they're going to talk about that plumber scene, and they're going to talk about Al Bright. And so those are kind of the major points of the book. It had to be there. It was definitely something that I wrestled with a bit. And in terms of how to render it visually in a way that wasn't completely Kumbaya and disregarded the real-world issues around MAGA movements and what Trump-ism is, how it's changing our country. And so you know that that scene was done with great care, and Nick and Aunjanue were incredible partners for me there."