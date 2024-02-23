You recently hosted BET's Black and Iconic Soiree. What does Black excellence mean to you?

At the soirée, I said that it doesn't matter what your platform is, if you are in front of the camera, if you are the top basketball or sports person. It doesn't matter how many people see you or how many followers you have. What truly makes you Black and iconic is owning your shit, whatever that is. Because once you own it, you take the power away from somebody else that can try to turn it and weaponize it against you. Baby, I know I'm dark-skinned. Do you want a piece of chocolate or not? 'Cause it's good for your blood pressure.

What's your proudest moment being Black and gay?

When I told my dad I was cast as Uncle Clifford. When I was doing the play, he wasn't able to come and see it. Later, he read the reviews and told me, "I haven't been able to see the play. But I do see that you're not a joke." His understanding of the conversation around expansive gender expression was something that was totally foreign and unexpected to me. My father is from Ghana and had never been exposed to those parts of our culture. So it was great to have that conversation and be embraced by him.

Has he watched the show since?

My father has seen the show. He loves it! He's always surprised by the scenes. It makes me happy because there was a time when he wouldn't look at certain content. He actually felt bad about that, because it seemed rooted in internal homophobia. I had to tap him on the shoulder and say, "Dad, listen. I don't think Halle Berry's father wanted to see her in certain positions in Monster's Ball, either. Part of my job as an artist is to go to some places that are very different and stripped down and bare." My dad didn't want to offend me, but he was being conscious and trying to correct his way of thinking.