Celebrity·Posted 22 hours agoHere's What 32 Oscar Nominees Wore To The Academy LuncheonThe Oscars may not be until March 10, but the 2024 nominees gathered to celebrate.by Joseph LongoBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail On Monday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, aka the Oscars, held their annual nominees luncheon. The event was star-studded, so here's what many of the well-known nominees wore to the event: 1. Annette Bening Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images Nominated for Best Actress for Nyad 2. Lily Gladstone JC Olivera / Getty Images Nominated for Best Actress for Killers of the Flower Moon 3. Sandra Hüller Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images Nominated for Best Actress for Anatomy of a Fall 4. Carey Mulligan Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images Nominated for Best Actress for Maestro 5. Emma Stone JC Olivera / Getty Images Nominated for Best Actress and Best Picture for Poor Things 6. Bradley Cooper JC Olivera / Getty Images Nominated for Best Actor, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Picture for Maestro 7. Colman Domingo Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images Nominated for Best Actor for Rustin 8. Paul Giamatti JC Olivera / Getty Images Nominated for Best Actor for The Holdovers 9. Cillian Murphy JC Olivera / Getty Images Nominated for Best Actor for Oppenheimer 10. Jeffrey Wright JC Olivera / Getty Images Nominated for Best Actor for American Fiction 11. Emily Blunt JC Olivera / Getty Images) Nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Oppenheimer 12. America Ferrera JC Olivera / Getty Images Nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Barbie 13. Da'Vine Joy Randolph Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images Nominated for Best Supporting Actress for The Holdovers 14. Sterling K. Brown Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images Nominated for Best Supporting Actor for American Fiction 15. Robert Downey Jr. JC Olivera / Getty Images Nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer 16. Ryan Gosling JC Olivera / Getty Images Nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Barbie 17. Mark Ruffalo Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images Nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Poor Things 18. Justine Triet JC Olivera / Getty Images) Nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Anatomy of a Fall 19. Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images Both are nominated for Best Picture for Oppenheimer. Christopher Nolan is also nominated for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for the film. 20. Yorgos Lanthimos (with Emma Stone) JC Olivera / Getty Images Nominated for Best Director for Poor Things 21. Diane Warren JC Olivera / Getty Images Nominated for Best Original Song for "The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot 22. Mark Ronson Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images Nominated for Best Original Song for "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie 23. Jon Batiste Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images Nominated for Best Original Song for "It Never Went Away" from American Symphony 24. Dan Wilson (with Jon Batiste) JC Olivera / Getty Images Nominated for Best Original Song for "It Never Went Away" from American Symphony 25. Billie Eilish Valerie MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images Nominated for Best Original Song for "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie 26. Finneas O'Connell (with Billie Eilish) JC Olivera / Getty Images Nominated for Best Original Song for "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie 27. Margot Robbie VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images Nominated for Best Picture for Barbie 28. Steven Spielberg Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images Nominated for Best Picture for Maestro 29. Cord Jefferson Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images Nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture for American Fiction 30. Greta Gerwig JC Olivera / Getty Images Nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for Barbie 31. Celine Song Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images Nominated for Best Original Screenplay for Past Lives