    Here's What 32 Oscar Nominees Wore To The Academy Luncheon

    The Oscars may not be until March 10, but the 2024 nominees gathered to celebrate.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    On Monday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, aka the Oscars, held their annual nominees luncheon. The event was star-studded, so here's what many of the well-known nominees wore to the event:

    1. Annette Bening

    Annette Bening
    Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

    Nominated for Best Actress for Nyad

    2. Lily Gladstone

    Lily Gladstone
    JC Olivera / Getty Images

    Nominated for Best Actress for Killers of the Flower Moon

    3. Sandra Hüller

    Sandra Hüller
    Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

    Nominated for Best Actress for Anatomy of a Fall

    4. Carey Mulligan

    Carey Mulligan
    Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

    Nominated for Best Actress for Maestro

    5. Emma Stone

    Emma Stone
    JC Olivera / Getty Images

    Nominated for Best Actress and Best Picture for Poor Things

    6. Bradley Cooper

    Bradley Cooper
    JC Olivera / Getty Images

    Nominated for Best Actor, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Picture for Maestro

    7. Colman Domingo

    Colman Domingo
    Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

    Nominated for Best Actor for Rustin

    8. Paul Giamatti

    Paul Giamatti
    JC Olivera / Getty Images

    Nominated for Best Actor for The Holdovers

    9. Cillian Murphy

    Cillian Murphy
    JC Olivera / Getty Images

    Nominated for Best Actor for Oppenheimer

    10. Jeffrey Wright

    Jeffrey Wright
    JC Olivera / Getty Images

    Nominated for Best Actor for American Fiction

    11. Emily Blunt

    Emily Blunt
    JC Olivera / Getty Images)

    Nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Oppenheimer

    12. America Ferrera

    America Ferrera
    JC Olivera / Getty Images

    Nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Barbie

    13. Da'Vine Joy Randolph

    Da&#x27;Vine Joy Randolph
    Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images

    Nominated for Best Supporting Actress for The Holdovers

    14. Sterling K. Brown

    Sterling K. Brown
    Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

    Nominated for Best Supporting Actor for American Fiction

    15. Robert Downey Jr.

    Robert Downey Jr.
    JC Olivera / Getty Images

    Nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer

    16. Ryan Gosling

    Ryan Gosling
    JC Olivera / Getty Images

    Nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Barbie

    17. Mark Ruffalo

    Mark Ruffalo
    Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images

    Nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Poor Things

    18. Justine Triet

    Justine Triet
    JC Olivera / Getty Images)

    Nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Anatomy of a Fall

    19. Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas

    Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas
    Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

    Both are nominated for Best Picture for Oppenheimer. Christopher Nolan is also nominated for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for the film.

    20. Yorgos Lanthimos (with Emma Stone)

    Yorgos Lanthimos with Emma Stone
    JC Olivera / Getty Images

    Nominated for Best Director for Poor Things

    21. Diane Warren

    Diane Warren
    JC Olivera / Getty Images

    Nominated for Best Original Song for "The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot

    22. Mark Ronson

    Mark Ronson
    Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images

    Nominated for Best Original Song for "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie

    23. Jon Batiste

    Jon Batiste
    Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images

    Nominated for Best Original Song for "It Never Went Away" from American Symphony

    24. Dan Wilson (with Jon Batiste)

    Dan Wilson with Jon Batiste
    JC Olivera / Getty Images

    Nominated for Best Original Song for "It Never Went Away" from American Symphony

    25. Billie Eilish

    Billie Eilish
    Valerie MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

    Nominated for Best Original Song for "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie

    26. Finneas O'Connell (with Billie Eilish)

    Finneas O&#x27;Connell with Billie Eilish
    JC Olivera / Getty Images

    Nominated for Best Original Song for "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie

    27. Margot Robbie

    Margot Robbie
    VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

    Nominated for Best Picture for Barbie

    28. Steven Spielberg

    Steven Spielberg
    Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

    Nominated for Best Picture for Maestro

    29. Cord Jefferson

    Cord Jefferson
    Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

    Nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture for American Fiction

    30. Greta Gerwig

    Greta Gerwig
    JC Olivera / Getty Images

    Nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for Barbie

    31. Celine Song

    Celine Song
    Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images

    Nominated for Best Original Screenplay for Past Lives