Although your character was out, during those early seasons you hadn’t spoken publicly about your sexuality. You revealed that a cast member accidentally outed you in an interview. Due to the success of the show, I don’t think people fully grasped how scary that must’ve been for you. What’s something people might not understand about the act of being outed? How do you view the situation today?

When anyone is outed by someone else, it can mean so many different things, especially in certain parts of the country and within certain mindsets, it can literally mean danger. But ultimately, even with me, it means that someone took something from you. That was not that person's to give away. To make that declaration, regardless of what everyone might have thought at the time, that was mine. I wasn't able to present it in whatever way I wanted to.

It's just scary, hearing so many different outside voices telling you you're gonna get pigeonholed or typecast — a lot of the fear, I think, comes from the unknown. It was just really, really, really scary for me. Being in the public eye and having my dream of wanting to be an actor...I didn't want any of this other stuff to get in the way. Then I had to realize that the "stuff" getting in the way is actually my path — it's the way to being successful, it's the way to feeling authentic. But that has to be a personal journey. Being able to come out is a huge part of your personal journey. And I didn't have that.

In a previous interview with the Guardian, you said there’s no other choice for you than to pick socially conscious roles — “I’m part of every single marginalized community. I’m Black, I’m gay, I’m a woman. My country hates me! So I do feel like it’s my responsibility, or it’s one that I’ve definitely accepted, to be a voice for all of my different communities.” Do you still feel that way?

Absolutely. I 100% think that is a part of my journey and my responsibility, even. There was, when I was getting cast in The Handmaid's Tale, there was a large part of me still holding on to some of those ideas about being typecast. I had a little trepidation about going out for another character who was queer-identifying. I wasn't gung-ho about it. I was still in this warped mindset that maybe I shouldn't do that, until I came to a realization that not only were none of these characters around when I was younger, but if they were around, they probably would've been played by someone who doesn't actually identify as queer in real life. What a gift it could be, for me as a Black queer woman, to play a Black queer woman on TV.

Having that idea that I would be typecast is completely misguided on my own part, because it comes under the idea that we're all the same. Think about all the Black women in the world, right? They're all so different. I'm so happy that I was able to find my way through that thinking. Now, I see the roles and opportunities that I've been given as a real blessing. I was a kid who had a dream, and I think the only person I really knew growing up was Angela Bassett. I just want to be some queer kid's Angela Bassett. I know all the little kids who wanted to be the president after Obama. I'm not saying I'm Obama, but, I mean, that would be dope. Truly, if one person had a dream that was stifled, and somehow I was able to set that dream free a little bit and have them dream a little bigger, then I feel like I'm doing my job.