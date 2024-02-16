There’s a lot of conversation about the erasure of queer romance in the remake of The Color Purple, which you also appear in. What's your take on it?

The Color Purple is a book about Black lesbians. Whether the choice was made to focus on that or not in the cinematic iterations of The Color Purple, it's still a movie about Black lesbians. People can try to say the story is about sisterhood, but it's a story about Black lesbians. Period. What is hard for me is that when we have those spaces where we can honor the truth of that, we walk away from it. We suppress it. We hide it. We sanitize it. In the sanitizing of it, someone like me — knowing that The Color Purple is a book about Black lesbians — looks at that and thinks, "You're sanitizing me and my friends, and other people who I love and adore. Why?" [If it's because] you don't want to be offensive, then you're saying to the world that I'm offensive.

Do you remember the first time you read the book or saw the original film?

The first time that I saw The Color Purple, it [was] before I understood who I was. I knew that watching Margaret Avery kiss Whoopi Goldberg was astonishing, exciting, and affirming. It showed me the possibility of myself and the possibility to love a woman who loves me in return. I'll never get over that. It lives with me. It's hard seeing so much about the film [being discussed], but [the queer element] is the least discussed. Why are we talking about it almost in a sort of incidental way?

Alice Walker wrote The Color Purple with intention because she was writing about herself. I just want that part of the book to be portrayed in the films with intention, instead of it being incidental. I want people to walk away from The Color Purple thinking, "I just saw a movie about Black lesbians." I don't think that has happened.

You're right. LGBTQIA+ scenes are historically cut from TV and films.

Somebody has to be brave. Alice Walker wrote a book about Black lesbians, and we're still telling that story today. The Color Purple is one of the most important books in the canon of world literature. People are still buying the book. There is business in bravery. Also, you have to have Black women and Black queer women in the making of it. Neither one of the cinematic iterations of The Color Purple [had Black or Black queer women creating it]. The first one was written and directed by a white man. The remake was written and directed by a Black man. I think the writer might be a queer man, but it ain't the same.