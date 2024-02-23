When Season 3 hits, and I word it like that, because we're speaking it into existence. Season 3 is coming! What do you want to see from your character?

I need Chastity to get a win. I don't want her out here robbing people; I don't want to see her going through it. I just want her to get a real win. I wanted to see her show that it was possible — that there are successful studs in this industry. There are also successful managers out there. We see a side of Chastity's sexuality, how she dresses, how she presents herself...but at the end of the day, she's still a manager. There are managers out there of different races and sexual orientationas who go through what Chastity went through, and I want people to see that. I want them to know there is gold at the end of the rainbow. So, I hope they show a little of that. I want Mia and Shawna to come back to Chastity. I think Chastity needs to make them work for it, because I don't want to just let them back in. They owe her an apology, but I want them to come back together — they need to blow up together.

That's the reunion we all want to see! What inspires you as an actor nowadays?

My inspiration is when I'm looking at the Emmys. I want to be there. That inspires me. I want the world to know my brother's name. I feel like I have to keep going — to say it on different levels and on different platforms. That's the inspiration. Honestly, looking at Issa, just being up close and personal, I don't take that for granted. I don't feel like, "I'm gong to work, that's just my boss." It's like, nah, that's Issa...Issa Rae. The same Issa Rae who was in Barbie, who was in Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse, and did it all within one year. Let's not forget she also dropped her wine, Viarae, that same year. I'm watching this lady work nonstop and still be happy, or at least presenting herself as such, and just leading by example — that's an inspiration. How could you not be inspired when you're in these rooms with these people? I'm not here as a plus one. I'm here because I'm supposed to be here. My name is on the list. So that's an inspiration in itself.

What's next for Jonica Booth?

I'm getting back into stand-up comedy. I just did my show at the Comedy Store and I'm gonna do another one. I was recently a guest on the We're Having Gay Sex podcast with host Ashley Gavin, and I was later asked to open for her. Not only is she a big comedian, but she's a comedian that I respect. She's also doing something with Netflix. I also want to get back into my clothing line. And, of course, I'm looking to get another role. I'm auditioning.