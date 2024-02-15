"Drag Race" Stars Shea Couleé And Monét X Change Talked About Beyoncé's Influence On Their Career And Wanting To See More Representation At The Grammys

What lessons did you take away from working with RuPaul on Drag Race?

Shea: One is that it pays to be nice to people. RuPaul is mother. She commands the set of Drag Race. She remembers the crew's names and comes in with a good attitude [while] working her ass off. Mama Ru be working, okay! Working and still showing up. You can tell that because RuPaul is grounded and grateful for the empire that they've created, she can come in and operate from a place of kindness and joy, and it helps to create a really fun work environment. Drag Race is a stressful-ass show to make. But RuPaul and her energy make it a little bit less stressful.



RuPaul has [shared] nuggets of knowledge that have stuck with me over the years. Remaining grateful, being nice, and working hard is definitely something I learned from that show and not to take anything too seriously, because time is fleeting.

Monét: The show really taught me to not be afraid to make mistakes. I have made so many mistakes on TV for millions of people to watch. Some of it is embarrassing. Some of it I wish I didn't do. But I think it's all part of the development of who I am now. Had I not messed up on that challenge or sung the wrong note in that first talent show, maybe I would not have arrived at this other place. So I'm grateful for all of the missteps and the mistakes that I've made because those things truly [taught me how to] stand up proud, 10 toes down, and be like, "Okay, I'm that girl.

Shea: That's incredible advice. That really resonated with me because I'm somebody who, on the show, is always terrified to make mistakes. Sometimes, I think that actually caused me to hold back from really exploring my full potential because I was so afraid of making a mistake or looking bad, but those moments can really be defining and help you learn the appropriate lessons of what it is that you can do.