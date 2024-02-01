Ts Madison Got Emotional Reflecting On Beyoncé Sampling Her Voice On The "Renaissance" Album

Did Beyoncé ever tell you why she chose that particular clip to include on the album?

No, Beyoncé just told me that she loves me. She told me that she was inspired by me. She sent me many flowers and cards, and she says she loves me deep. I knew Beyonce had been watching me for a long time. No one wanted to believe me. When she had that hot sauce in her bag [in "Formation"], I said, 'Girl, Beyonce saw [my video] and she got that from me!' Fast forward to now. I told y'all when I speak, people listen.

You've been very open about your history with sex work. You weren’t just a sex worker, though. You were the CEO of your own adult film production company.

Yes, I was not just a sex worker, honey. I was an entity of EINs [employer identification numbers] and filing taxes. It was a business for me. I felt like those were the cards that I was dealt and I had to play the game. And I had to play the game the right way for me to be super successful. That's what I always wanted to be. I didn't necessarily have to be the best. I didn't have to be the greatest. I don't have to be in the front. I just need to be super successful in whatever position I occupy because I want to be able to take care of myself and my family. Success makes you able to do that.

What lessons did you learn from that time in your life?

It taught me to create my own door, my own window, and slide into the cracks because no one ever front-doored it for me. I had to bust through. And when I busted through, I came in with rainbows and sprinkles, honey. And everything else. When people see that, they see the tenacity, the fearlessness of who I am, and the strength and power. You may not want to respect me, but you will. Because if you don't, we're gonna have some problems.