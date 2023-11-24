Skip To Content
    45 Things Our Readers Loved After Buying Them From Our Posts, So You Probably Will, Too

    Readers just like you own and love these — and now it's your turn.

    Natalie Brown
    by Natalie Brown

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us about the best products they bought from our Shopping posts (plus saved up their recs from the comments on other posts) and found when people mentioned us in their Amazon reviews — here's what they actually swear by!

    1. A pair of heart-shaped cat-eye sunglasses because nothing else in the world can instantly elevate basically any outfit (and therefore every Insta story you post) to playfully glamorous.

    buzzfeed reader christineh491a2795d on a patio, wearing the black heart-shaped sunglasses
    buzzfeed.com

    "I forgot which post it was but it had these heart-shaped glasses from Amazon, best purchase ever. I wear them all the time get compliments on them and they honestly make an appearance on a lot of my Instagram posts!" —christineh491a2795d, from when we asked the BuzzFeed Community for the best products they found in our posts. (At the time I wrote that post, though, the sunglasses were sold out!)

    Get a pair on Amazon for $8.99+ (available in six colors).

    2. A squeegee broom so you can extract years' worth of built-up, embedded pet hair from your carpet and rugs (the kind that even your pet vacuum somehow doesn't touch) *and* easily sweep up the scattered bits from your hardwood or tile floors.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    "I bought the squeegee broom and it did wonders for getting hair (both mine and my cats) out of the carpet, carpet looks great now!" —socks1234, from this roundup of hall-of-fame products

    It features rubber bristles along one edge, and if you flip it, a wide rubber squeegee on the other — some reviewers find the squeegee side is more effective on carpet than the bristles, so could be worth a try! Oh, and the handle telescopes 36–60 inches, so you can store it easily but also like, use it to squeegee off high windows if necessary.

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (also available with a collapsible handle).

    3. Fanola Purple Shampoo, which works wonders to give your dyed-blonde hair that platinum shine week after week without a pricey visit to the colorist.

    before: a reviewer&#x27;s dyed blond hair, looking a little yellow and after: the same reviewer&#x27;s hair, looking platinum
    amazon.com

    "The Fanola no yellow shampoo is AMAZING! I live in the country with very hard well water and within one month of getting it done, my hair was a brassy mess. Two washes with the shampoo and it looks even brighter than when it was freshly done! I didn't find it drying when used with the Fanola Restructuring conditioner." —lizizcool, from cheap solutions to expensive problems

    "My results weren't quite as dramatic as the photos, but it's still by far the best purple shampoo I've ever used. It's so powerful that it'll even turn my fingers purple if I don't wash it off quickly! Love it and totally worth the price!" —brituhny

    You just leave it on for 1–3 minutes (any longer and it can dye your hair lavender! Which is also cool, you do you) once a week. And if you want to avoid staining your nails, remember to wear gloves when you do it!

    Get it on Amazon for $8.75.

    4. A foot hammock for airplanes — you can loop it over your tray table and *immediately* feel SO much more comfortable. My mom bought one of these to use on a long flight earlier this year, and she said it worked really well! Some reviewers say it even helps prevent swelling and soreness, too.

    Reviewer resting their feet on the black foot hammock
    amazon.com

    You can easily adjust how high or low you want it to hang, and your feet rest in a very cushiony, soft sling. And yes, you can use it whether the tray table is up or down! I want to get one for my next long-haul flight because I think it would make sleeping on the airplane a little more comfortable, too. Between my mom, this reader, and the 2,000+ people who have rated it 5 stars on Amazon, it just seems extremely promising IMO!! 

    "That foot hammock really does work wonders!! I don’t fly without it." —caitlynwaitforitg, from things you'll never want to travel without

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99.

    5. A pack of hydrocolloid acne patches to suck out a bunch of the gunk lurking in your zits until they basically vanish, or at least have been somewhat diminished.

    before: a reviewer with the patch on their face and after: the same reviewer after the patch has sucked up a bunch of white gunk
    amazon.com

    "Those little acne patches are no joke. Even on the rare occasion that they don’t get all the gunk out, they help immensely by reducing redness and swelling and generally making the pesky zit much less angry. I’ll feel one coming on at night, slap one on, and the lil' bugger is tamed by morning!" —margaritaluv, from this roundup of hall-of-fame products

    FYI, hydrocolloid patches work best on acne filled with pus (aka whiteheads), and not necessarily so well on that deep-set hormonal acne.

    Get it on Amazon: a pack of 36 patches for $12.99 or 72 patches for $21.99.

    6. An earwax removal kit so you can clear up your muffled hearing in less than 10 minutes (who knew everything had such crystal-clear sound??) no need to swipe your credit card for the copay at your doctor's office.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    "I just got the Debrox based on this article and got a clump of wax that had been blocking my hearing for weeks. It's only a dollar more for the version with a bill syringe in it, so don't buy one separate (you can use a baby one if you already have it)." —stephaniesm, from products that basically pay for themselves

    The kit comes with removal drops and an ear syringe. Not to dissuade you from going to the doc, of course; if you have major wax impaction or some other mystery thing stuck in your ear, then please do go! But if you're like me and just know this happens to you every once in a while, it totally does work — I use these drops then rinse with a bulb every few months when my hearing's slightly muffled by wax, and it's always cleared everything out.

    Get a pack with both pieces from Amazon for $8.12.

    7. A tub of The Pink Stuff cleaning paste so you can instantly shine or de-gunk dozens of different surfaces without having to scrub for hours *or* worry about scratching your chrome, marble, porcelain, wood, glass shower door or stovetop, or stainless steel. 

    Reviewer using it to clear up hard water stains in tub
    a reviewer photo of tiles that are dirty on the left side and clean on the right
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I honestly was skeptical. I had tried everything to get the hard water stains off my shower. CLR, metal scrubbing pads, vinegar, and many other things. I thought I'd end up having to replace all the faucets, doors, etc.

    I saw this in a BuzzFeed article and thought, no way it's THAT good....It's that good. It's better than good. It's crazy how good it is.
    My shower looks better than new. It took rust stains off tile. It took years of hard water scale buildup off in seconds. It is literally a miracle product." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $5.97.

    8. A lightweight and compact portable charger because these days, your phone's an essential in your everyday life, and this will keep your battery out of the red wherever you happen to be.

    small black rectangular charger, usb cord, and pouch
    Anker

    "I second the power bank! I bought one for a trip to Disneyland that kept both my and my husband’s phones charged through the whole day, and he recently bought another as backup power for his video camera. They’re really amazing and hold sooooo much charge!" —ericag476c06e05, from travel products flight attendants swear by

    This comes with a micro USB cable (to charge the charger) and a travel pouch.

    Get it on Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two colors).

    9. A Lego Starry Night set, so you can have a cool 3D rendition of the famous piece hung in a place of honor — and that's after you get to spend time putting it together, which is half the fun! Oh, and it makes a fantastic gift for the art lover or Lego lover in your life. The holidays *are* coming up...

    the finished Starry Night Lego set
    the box and all the bags of Legos
    Abby Kass / BuzzFeed

    "I have the Starry Night Lego set in my office and I love it so damn hard." —megerber, on this roundup of Things We Tried

    "I gave the Starry Night Lego set to a very good friend and he just finished it! it’s so cool and he, of course, is very proud of himself. :)" —unrulyfemale, on the same post

    My colleague Abby Kass also gifted this gorgeous set and put it together with her mom: 

    "My mom LOVES Legos. It's always been a go-to gift for her. But when I saw this one, I knew that this was the perfect gift because it combines her love of Legos and art. She loved the gift and then we spent the next few days while I was in town working together to complete it. It took a while and was one of the more challenging Lego sets we've done together, but it was so worth it. It turned out so cool! It takes the iconic Starry Night painting and completely transforms it. Adding 3D elements that really make the whole set ~pop~. After we finished it, she set it up as decor and gets to enjoy it forever now. If you're a Lego fan, an art fan, or both, you NEED this set immediately." 

    Get it from Amazon for $169.99

    10. An adorable cat-shaped night-light that, thanks to its changing colors that swap out with just a touch or tap, will bring a little bit more joy and delight to your (or your kiddo's) daily bedtime routine. And it's USB rechargeable!

    Amazon

    "I love the kitty night-light. I just got a similar one for my daughter and she loves it!" —mistymgrage

    "Both my kids have one. They are awesome." —rachelk4c30fa345, both from Stocking Stuffers That Are Almost Too Cute To Use

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99.

    11. Or a Baby Yoda night-light because it's the next best thing to using The Force to sense your way to the bathroom at 2 a.m.

    Heather Braga / BuzzFeed, Amazon

    "I actually have the Baby Yoda night-light already! 💡 😃 It’s the only night-light in the house. We have it in the hallway leading to the bathroom so that no one trips in the middle of the night." —rebashasta, from the best gifts to give in 2021

    Heather, an editor here at BuzzFeed, also owns this and says: "I am admittedly obsessed with 'The Child' and can't get enough of him — that includes letting him reign over my bathroom at night in the form of the night-light."

    Get it from Amazon for $6.42.

    12. Some caffeinated mints for Goldilocks-perfect perk-ups: each mint contains 40 mg of caffeine, so you can stick with just one for a smaller boost, enjoy two for a cup-of-coffee-like effect, or up it to three for a serious jolt! And since they're MINTS, they'll leave you with the opposite of coffee breath.

    instagram.com

    "The caffeinated mints! I can’t live without them now." —HannahLollol, from this roundup of products people found in our posts and loved

    "Yes! I love them." —blaker40c566b26, in reply to HannahLollol's comment

    They're sugar (and aspartame) free, zero calories, and contain a B vitamin complex that could help give you even more energy. And of course they are vegan and gluten-, wheat-, and dairy-free.

    Get them from Amazon: six tins of 20 mints for $21.99 (120 mints; available in five flavors) or one pouch of 250 mints for $36.99 (available in five flavors). Also available as gum

    13. A Liquid Matte Lipstick from The Lip Bar so you get the best of all lip worlds (seriously, it's like the formula's magic): They'll be ultra-pigmented, they won't be all dried out by the end of the day, AND you'll hardly need to reapply.

    kayla in a pinkish purple matte lipstick
    Kayla Boyd / BuzzFeed

    "OMG Lip Bar yessss this is the real deal." —cperryrun, from this roundup of before and after photos

    My colleague Kayla Boyd swears by their formula, too; she says: "I use The Lip Bar's matte liquid lipsticks often and the formula is truly incredible. It hardly budges at all throughout the day, the pigment is bomb, AND it doesn't dry out my lips at all — which is really difficult to find in a matte lipstick."

    The Lip Bar is a Black woman–owned small business based in Detroit, Michigan, and all of their products are vegan and cruelty-free.

    Get it from The Lip Bar for $14 (available in 22 shades) or Target for $13.99 (available in 16 shades).

    14. A pack of LED-dimming sheets — your computer charger, internet router, and other electronics have exactly zero business keeping you awake (or even just annoying you) with their overly bright lights.

    fingers peeling off medium size round black dot from sheet with three sizes of dots and sticking it over the light on a router, so the light dims
    Amazon

    "I thought I would take a shot on these blackout stickers since they weren't that expensive. I was SO delighted with my purchase! I couldn't have imagined.

    "I keep a fan on when I sleep — it has a row of lights that no longer bother me. My power strip for charging my phone/tablet/watch/headphones — completely dark. Every penny of this purchase I consider well spent, and I literally only did two things with it. Cannot recommend enough!" —sitkal

    "I bought them based on one of these reviews and absolutely love them. I haven't had any issues with them not sticking." —sitkal, from this sleep problem-solving products roundup

    These dim 50%–80% of the light, so the rest of the day you still know that everything's working the way it's supposed to! Although if you prefer, you can double 'em to block even more light, or go for the ~blackout edition~. They're completely removable and leave no residue behind, too! I use them on my own stuff at home — the microwave, the internet router — and they work exactly the way they say they do. 

    Get a sheet of over 100 stickers in different shapes and sizes on Amazon for $2.89. If you have a big clock face you'd like to dim, also check out a similar product that you cut to size, $9.59 for two 6-inch-by-3-inch sheets.

    15. veggie chopper that's a reviewer fave for as many reasons are there are different fruits and veggies that need chopped! But mainly because it'll slice or dice everything from onions to zucchini to mushrooms to bell peppers (and on, and on) in literally a fraction of the time it would take to do it by hand. Like, think about getting all your chopping done in 5-10 minutes, no joke. Oh, and no onion tears!

    Reviewer putting a potato on a flip top lid cutter and bringing the lid down to chop it into pieces
    Four plates full of veggies that have been chopped with the dicer
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    "I have that chopper, #15. It rocks! Nice and sharp. SUPER easy to use and clean." —hollyfriendh, on this roundup of Products So Great, Reviewers Practically Have Written Them Love Letters 

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in four colors).

    16. A can of Barkeepers Friend powder cleanser to scrub off some of the most impossible stains you thought would never come up, because you've tried to tackle 'em with hardcore elbow grease to no avail. Just add a sprinkle of this stuff to your scrubbing and prepare to be amazed!

    amazon.com

    "Barkeepers Friend is the real deal!" —b492e17612, from a roundup of things people bought from our posts and loved

    It's bleach free, but can remove rust, tarnish, mineral deposits, and tough stains from all kinds of surfaces, like stainless steel (those pans you accidentally scorched!), porcelain, ceramic, copper alloys, fiberglass, Corian, brass, bronze, chrome, and aluminum. That means it cleans all kinds of things in your kitchen (the grimy stove top! The yucky sink!) PLUS basically everything in your bathroom: sinks, bathtubs, showers, faucets, toilets, tile, and grout.

    Get it from Amazon for $2.49.

    17. A pair of wireless, around-$30 Bluetooth earbuds because they make it easy to listen to your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks no matter what you're doing: exercising, doing the dishes, taking a shower, or so many other things. They're waterproof and they come with several sizes of silicone tips, so you know they'll fit! 

    A pair of wireless earbuds in rose gold
    A reviewer holding up an earbud to show its size
    www.amazon.com

    To help keep track of them, you get a wireless charging case that can give the earbuds about 14 hours of power (the earbuds can play for a little over four hours with each full charge). 

    Promising review: "I saw that these TOZO T10 5.0 were featured on BuzzFeed as having great reviews, and were cheap, so I took a chance. The price is unbeatable. I LOVE these things. The sound quality is excellent, they’re easy to operate, and I’m really dancing around the house again. Even though I hate exercise’s guts passionately, I’m getting exercise without even trying. I have also successfully answered calls, and the sound is crystal clear. I extremely recommend these if you want to dip your toe in the world of smartphone earbuds, without breaking the bank, this is a great option. Give them a go. For this price you can’t go wrong." —Just A Narwhal

    Get it from Amazon $26.99+ (available in five colors).

    18. Lovepop pop-up cards that don't just say just the right thing — they're basically a little gift in and of themselves, and perfect for birthdays, holidays, or even just because.

    Amazon

    "I didn’t know the Lovepop cards were on Shark Tank! I have bought my mom one for Mother’s Day the past two years. They are so beautiful, and she keeps them popped open on a shelf. I’ll be buying more!" —katit3, from this roundup of Shark Tank products

    "The Lovepop cards are kind of my fiancé's signature card. He orders one any time he has a special occasion to mark. They are always so beautiful and pretty and delicate and intricate that they automatically make you feel special. Something that a dollar-store card will never accomplish. It's not the money it's the art." —thedistancetohere222, from the same Shark Tank roundup

    Get the Cherry Blossom card for $13, the Mandalorian Grogu card for $6 and browse Lovepop's full card selection, all on Amazon.

    19. A knitted bodycon tie-waist dress because it's basically the perfect balance between feeling cozy and looking stylish: Reviewers say it has ideal amount of stretch but still accentuates your waist ~just so~.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    "I have number 8; I bought it in an XL (I’m usually a 14/16) and it fits great!! Everybody’s always surprised when I say I got it on Amazon. The elastic in the sleeves broke tho so just be careful — but I like it like that because it’s almost like bell sleeves now." —shaynep445f89de7, from this roundup of fall dresses from Amazon

    Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 32 colors).

    20. The Paint Brush Cover, which is exactly what it sounds like: snap it over your still-wet brushes and rollers while you let coats dry overnight, and come back the next day to simply pick 'em back up and keep going. No wash-up required.

    the plastic cover on a paint brush and another cover on a roller
    The Paint Brush Cover

    "I swear by the Paint Brush Cover. I work as a painter and it makes clean up so much easier. I just put my brush or roller in a cover and I'm done. I have five brush covers and three or four roller covers." —juliew21, from this roundup of Shark Tank products

    Get them from Amazon: $16.16 for a pack of two of the 1/2"–3" brush version or shop all their products at their Amazon store

    21. A pack of colorful pens made of 89% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles, so you can bullet journal, take notes, and doodle all you want knowing you gave what would have otherwise been single-use plastics a better, second life.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    "I stupid love those recycled pens. They write so well! Pilot knows what’s up." —nicolep8, from a roundup of products that replace disposable plastic

    PLUS you can easily buy refills for them instead of buying new pens every time one runs out. (Or just recycle the pens again without the ink).

    Get the pack of five colors for $8.97. And if colors aren't your thing, check out a dozen box of these pens with black ink for $19.92, both on Amazon.

    22. A Magna-Tiles set because if you're looking for a toy that's not digital but will still keep a young kiddo interested for a Very Long Time, these colorful building sets are apparently the holy grail.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    The translucent pieces make it easy to build cool 3D creations thanks to the magnets on their edges. Recommended for ages 3 and up.

    "I second Magna-Tiles. We got a huge set as a gift and we play with them all the time. They also travel well and have kept our 2-year-old occupied at or near family dinner tables." —gracieappelt, from this roundup of toys that keep kids busy for hours

    "Agreed — my 3-year-old’s absolute favorite toy." —Ellet1110, replying to gracieappelt

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99 for a 32-piece set or $99.99 for a 100-piece set.

    23. A whole-grain, protein-packed pancake and waffle mix that you can use in all sorts of recipes as a substitute for white flour.

    A bear paw pours syrup over a stack of the pancakes, with the Kodiak Power Cakes in the background
    Kodiak Cakes

    "I had no idea Kodiak Cakes were on Shark TankIt’s been my go-to for pancakes for awhile now." —caseye4ac848818, from this roundup of Shark Tank products

    "I came down to say the same thing. Great product!" —l43e063214, in reply to caseye4ac848818's comment

    A few years ago my family bought a few boxes of their buttermilk mix to make pancakes with, and they were genuinely really delicious! I've had them every once in a while since then, too, and enjoy them every time. They definitely keep me full for longer than regular pancakes do (thanks to the 14 g of protein they pack per serving, 21 g if you make 'em with milk and eggs, which I recommend anyway for the texture).

    Get six boxes of the buttermilk flapjack mix on Amazon for $34.29 (also available in six other flavors).

    24. Contigo vacuum-sealed travel mugs because they keep drinks hot for up to seven hours(!!) and cold for up to 18 (EIGHTEEN!!) all while being completely leakproof so you never end up with coffee accidentally splattered down the front of your clothes first thing in the morning.

    instagram.com

    "The Contigo cup is fantastic. I don’t have that exact one but it is absolutely safe in my bag, and keeps my drinks very hot for hours." —alexofwonders, from a roundup of products that replace disposable plastic

    "I have three Contigo travel mugs and I absolutely love them! I use them for taking coffee with me to school everyday. I typically pour my coffee at around 7:15 in the morning and it was still hot enough to burn away my tastebuds by 9 when my early bird class is over! If I still have coffee by lunch at 12:30, it's still warm enough to drink even if you are one of those people who won't touch their coffee after it gets cold. The only downside to the Contigo mugs is that they are not dishwasher safe. I'd 100% recommend unless you don't want to hand-wash your mug everyday, to which I'd say just get more than one and problem solved!" —emilyefournier, from this roundup of products under $25 readers swear by

    Get one from Amazon that opens and closes with a button (for one-handed drinking!) for $23.54+ (available in three sizes and 21 colors). Or shop their Amazon store for the full selection!

    25. A coconut-and-mango-scented handmade soap from Crystal Bar Soap so you can add a little sudsy aromatherapy to your daily shower routine and enjoy a pretty crystal to add to your collection (or just your shower windowsill) when you eventually finish the bar.

    The bar of purple and blue soap with gold glitter, plus the opalite crystal in the center
    Crystal Bar Soap

    "Crystal Bar Soap is the best! I've used tons of their soaps and bath bombs, and have an entire shelf display in my house of crystals I've collected from their products over the years. Their founder, Kat, is the absolute sweetest too. <3" —GhoulKidRae, from this roundup of local and small businesses we love

    My colleague Heather Braga also loves these; here's what she had to say: "One of my favorite small shops has always been Crystal Bar Soap. They specialize in, you guessed it, soaps filled with crystals (!!!) but they also sell bath bombsbath salts, and body butter. I personally have many of their soaps, as I love a good crystal, and have given them as gifts. I love that each one is handmade and includes a stone you can keep forever even after you've finished washing-up with the soap itself. The 'Spirit of Eternity' bar is one of my faves, thanks to the mystical opalite crystal embedded in it. Not to mention, the bars of soap are STUNNING. When Aladdin sang 'shining, shimmering, splendid,' he was probably talking about the products from Crystal Bar Soap. We're all likely washing our hands more than ever right now, so we might as well be using soap filled with *good vibes*, right?"

    Crystal Bar Soap is a woman-owned small business based in Los Angeles, California; all their products are 100% vegan, and all their crystals are ethically sourced!

    Get this Spirit of Eternity bar embedded with an Opalite for $16.

    26. And a Soap Standle because if you like to use bar soap, it's a game changer — I know, I use several all the time and love them. It's basically a little plastic oval with spikes on one side that easily insert into the bar and stay there, and a wave-gap pattern on the other that allows the bottom of the soap to dry. Your bars will last longer *and* you'll never have to clean a soap dish again! 

    Four angles of the product showing it's wavy base with teeth on a soap bar
    Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed

    "I have SoapStandles all over the house — try it at a sink, too — you may be surprised how much you like it. The bar lasts longer." —jimmygould, from this collection of things those of us at BuzzFeed have tried and loved 

    And here's my review: 

    "If you like or use bar soap, I'll go ahead and say it: you need the Soap Standle, and probably more than one! Made from sturdy, infinitely reusable plastic, it puts every soap dish I've ever seen to shame. The top has pointy teeth that easily insert into your bar, then stay stuck there until your bar's down to the tiniest nub. The bottom has several waves in the plastic, perfectly designed so your bar of soap will sit neatly on the counter but have enough airflow in the gaps between the waves that the bottom of the bar easily dries out between uses and never gets mushy or gross!

    It's not bulky, so the bar looks pretty sitting next to your sink or on the shelf in your shower. I've used three of them since I got them in June — one with hand soap, and two with my favorite shampoo and conditioner bars — and have zero complaints. I just put the bars with the Standles directly on the counter and shelf, and both surfaces have stayed perfectly clean. I 100% agree with the 1,445 other people who have rated this 5 stars on Amazon, this product is such a game changer and a problem solver!

    P.S. Bar soap is perfect if you're looking to reduce the amount of non-reusable plastic in your life, and these make it much more practical!"

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $12.99 (available in four colors and two pack sizes). 

    27. Sherpa-lined joggers if you could use a layer of soft warmth through the cold winter — what's more cozy than these + a long-sleeve thermal + a cup of hot cocoa in front of the fire? They're about to become your favorite pants for walking, working, lounging, or doing pretty much anything that doesn't require dressing up from now until March.

    Amazon

    "I can confirm the sherpa-lined sweatpants are amazingly cozy and warm! Got them for myself last year and they are perfect on snowy days or camping in the cold." —Jbdnco, from The Best Gifts To Give In 2021

    BTW, lots of reviewers say you should probably buy a size up!

    Get them from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and seven colors, plus three colors without the Sherpa lining).