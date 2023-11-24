45 Things Our Readers Loved After Buying Them From Our Posts, So You Probably Will, Too

We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us about the best products they bought from our Shopping posts (plus saved up their recs from the comments on other posts) and found when people mentioned us in their Amazon reviews — here's what they actually swear by!
1. A pair of heart-shaped cat-eye sunglasses because nothing else in the world can instantly elevate basically any outfit (and therefore every Insta story you post) to playfully glamorous.
2. A squeegee broom so you can extract years' worth of built-up, embedded pet hair from your carpet and rugs (the kind that even your pet vacuum somehow doesn't touch) *and* easily sweep up the scattered bits from your hardwood or tile floors.
3. Fanola Purple Shampoo, which works wonders to give your dyed-blonde hair that platinum shine week after week without a pricey visit to the colorist.
4. A foot hammock for airplanes — you can loop it over your tray table and *immediately* feel SO much more comfortable. My mom bought one of these to use on a long flight earlier this year, and she said it worked really well! Some reviewers say it even helps prevent swelling and soreness, too.
5. A pack of hydrocolloid acne patches to suck out a bunch of the gunk lurking in your zits until they basically vanish, or at least have been somewhat diminished.
6. An earwax removal kit so you can clear up your muffled hearing in less than 10 minutes (who knew everything had such crystal-clear sound??) no need to swipe your credit card for the copay at your doctor's office.
7. A tub of The Pink Stuff cleaning paste so you can instantly shine or de-gunk dozens of different surfaces without having to scrub for hours *or* worry about scratching your chrome, marble, porcelain, wood, glass shower door or stovetop, or stainless steel.
Promising review: "I honestly was skeptical. I had tried everything to get the hard water stains off my shower. CLR, metal scrubbing pads, vinegar, and many other things. I thought I'd end up having to replace all the faucets, doors, etc.
I saw this in a BuzzFeed article and thought, no way it's THAT good....It's that good. It's better than good. It's crazy how good it is.
My shower looks better than new. It took rust stains off tile. It took years of hard water scale buildup off in seconds. It is literally a miracle product." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
8. A lightweight and compact portable charger because these days, your phone's an essential in your everyday life, and this will keep your battery out of the red wherever you happen to be.
9. A Lego Starry Night set, so you can have a cool 3D rendition of the famous piece hung in a place of honor — and that's after you get to spend time putting it together, which is half the fun! Oh, and it makes a fantastic gift for the art lover or Lego lover in your life. The holidays *are* coming up...
"I have the Starry Night Lego set in my office and I love it so damn hard." —megerber, on this roundup of Things We Tried
"I gave the Starry Night Lego set to a very good friend and he just finished it! it’s so cool and he, of course, is very proud of himself. :)" —unrulyfemale, on the same post
My colleague Abby Kass also gifted this gorgeous set and put it together with her mom:
"My mom LOVES Legos. It's always been a go-to gift for her. But when I saw this one, I knew that this was the perfect gift because it combines her love of Legos and art. She loved the gift and then we spent the next few days while I was in town working together to complete it. It took a while and was one of the more challenging Lego sets we've done together, but it was so worth it. It turned out so cool! It takes the iconic Starry Night painting and completely transforms it. Adding 3D elements that really make the whole set ~pop~. After we finished it, she set it up as decor and gets to enjoy it forever now. If you're a Lego fan, an art fan, or both, you NEED this set immediately."
Get it from Amazon for $169.99.
10. An adorable cat-shaped night-light that, thanks to its changing colors that swap out with just a touch or tap, will bring a little bit more joy and delight to your (or your kiddo's) daily bedtime routine. And it's USB rechargeable!
11. Or a Baby Yoda night-light because it's the next best thing to using The Force to sense your way to the bathroom at 2 a.m.
12. Some caffeinated mints for Goldilocks-perfect perk-ups: each mint contains 40 mg of caffeine, so you can stick with just one for a smaller boost, enjoy two for a cup-of-coffee-like effect, or up it to three for a serious jolt! And since they're MINTS, they'll leave you with the opposite of coffee breath.
13. A Liquid Matte Lipstick from The Lip Bar so you get the best of all lip worlds (seriously, it's like the formula's magic): They'll be ultra-pigmented, they won't be all dried out by the end of the day, AND you'll hardly need to reapply.
14. A pack of LED-dimming sheets — your computer charger, internet router, and other electronics have exactly zero business keeping you awake (or even just annoying you) with their overly bright lights.
15. A veggie chopper that's a reviewer fave for as many reasons are there are different fruits and veggies that need chopped! But mainly because it'll slice or dice everything from onions to zucchini to mushrooms to bell peppers (and on, and on) in literally a fraction of the time it would take to do it by hand. Like, think about getting all your chopping done in 5-10 minutes, no joke. Oh, and no onion tears!
"I have that chopper, #15. It rocks! Nice and sharp. SUPER easy to use and clean." —hollyfriendh, on this roundup of Products So Great, Reviewers Practically Have Written Them Love Letters
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in four colors).
16. A can of Barkeepers Friend powder cleanser to scrub off some of the most impossible stains you thought would never come up, because you've tried to tackle 'em with hardcore elbow grease to no avail. Just add a sprinkle of this stuff to your scrubbing and prepare to be amazed!
17. A pair of wireless, around-$30 Bluetooth earbuds because they make it easy to listen to your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks no matter what you're doing: exercising, doing the dishes, taking a shower, or so many other things. They're waterproof and they come with several sizes of silicone tips, so you know they'll fit!
To help keep track of them, you get a wireless charging case that can give the earbuds about 14 hours of power (the earbuds can play for a little over four hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "I saw that these TOZO T10 5.0 were featured on BuzzFeed as having great reviews, and were cheap, so I took a chance. The price is unbeatable. I LOVE these things. The sound quality is excellent, they’re easy to operate, and I’m really dancing around the house again. Even though I hate exercise’s guts passionately, I’m getting exercise without even trying. I have also successfully answered calls, and the sound is crystal clear. I extremely recommend these if you want to dip your toe in the world of smartphone earbuds, without breaking the bank, this is a great option. Give them a go. For this price you can’t go wrong." —Just A Narwhal
Get it from Amazon $26.99+ (available in five colors).
18. Lovepop pop-up cards that don't just say just the right thing — they're basically a little gift in and of themselves, and perfect for birthdays, holidays, or even just because.
19. A knitted bodycon tie-waist dress because it's basically the perfect balance between feeling cozy and looking stylish: Reviewers say it has ideal amount of stretch but still accentuates your waist ~just so~.
20. The Paint Brush Cover, which is exactly what it sounds like: snap it over your still-wet brushes and rollers while you let coats dry overnight, and come back the next day to simply pick 'em back up and keep going. No wash-up required.
21. A pack of colorful pens made of 89% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles, so you can bullet journal, take notes, and doodle all you want knowing you gave what would have otherwise been single-use plastics a better, second life.
22. A Magna-Tiles set because if you're looking for a toy that's not digital but will still keep a young kiddo interested for a Very Long Time, these colorful building sets are apparently the holy grail.
23. A whole-grain, protein-packed pancake and waffle mix that you can use in all sorts of recipes as a substitute for white flour.
24. Contigo vacuum-sealed travel mugs because they keep drinks hot for up to seven hours(!!) and cold for up to 18 (EIGHTEEN!!) all while being completely leakproof so you never end up with coffee accidentally splattered down the front of your clothes first thing in the morning.
25. A coconut-and-mango-scented handmade soap from Crystal Bar Soap so you can add a little sudsy aromatherapy to your daily shower routine and enjoy a pretty crystal to add to your collection (or just your shower windowsill) when you eventually finish the bar.
26. And a Soap Standle because if you like to use bar soap, it's a game changer — I know, I use several all the time and love them. It's basically a little plastic oval with spikes on one side that easily insert into the bar and stay there, and a wave-gap pattern on the other that allows the bottom of the soap to dry. Your bars will last longer *and* you'll never have to clean a soap dish again!
"I have SoapStandles all over the house — try it at a sink, too — you may be surprised how much you like it. The bar lasts longer." —jimmygould, from this collection of things those of us at BuzzFeed have tried and loved
And here's my review:
"If you like or use bar soap, I'll go ahead and say it: you need the Soap Standle, and probably more than one! Made from sturdy, infinitely reusable plastic, it puts every soap dish I've ever seen to shame. The top has pointy teeth that easily insert into your bar, then stay stuck there until your bar's down to the tiniest nub. The bottom has several waves in the plastic, perfectly designed so your bar of soap will sit neatly on the counter but have enough airflow in the gaps between the waves that the bottom of the bar easily dries out between uses and never gets mushy or gross!
It's not bulky, so the bar looks pretty sitting next to your sink or on the shelf in your shower. I've used three of them since I got them in June — one with hand soap, and two with my favorite shampoo and conditioner bars — and have zero complaints. I just put the bars with the Standles directly on the counter and shelf, and both surfaces have stayed perfectly clean. I 100% agree with the 1,445 other people who have rated this 5 stars on Amazon, this product is such a game changer and a problem solver!
P.S. Bar soap is perfect if you're looking to reduce the amount of non-reusable plastic in your life, and these make it much more practical!"
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $12.99 (available in four colors and two pack sizes).