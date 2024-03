10.

Recently, a woman went mega-viral on TikTok (we're talking over 25 million views) for sharing that her doctor fiancé told her to get up and stretch every two hours when she's on a flight to reduce her risk of blood clots from birth control pills. So Alana Valko reached out to Dr. Nicole Calloway Rankins , an OB/GYN from Richmond, Virginia, and the creator and host of the All About Pregnancy & Birth odcast p , to find out if this is really something people taking birth control should be concerned about.