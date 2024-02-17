5.

"My dad was a contractor for decades, so he had/could borrow most of the tools we needed while renovating the 200-year-old farmhouse I grew up in. Most of the projects we did on our own, and between the four of us and some friends who helped out, we redid that whole place top to bottom. I loved being able to design my own room, and I learned how to refinish old pine floorboards by hand. I learned a lot about home repair and taking the time to do something properly. I will, however, NEVER replace brick grout ever again. The bricks were ancient, had to be hand-done with special brushes and tiny special chisels, and my snot was orangey-red for a month from doing it. Never again."