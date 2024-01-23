6.

"During the summer of 2020, my husband and I decided to redo the tile that covered our entire downstairs floor (kitchen, dining room, bathroom, living room, and kids playroom). We moved all the furniture upstairs and rented a dumpster and equipment to pull up the tile and smooth the floor. Five days, pounds of dust, and two aching backs later, we had everything thrown away and smoothed out. Then, on our hands and knees, we laid the tile for over 11 hours in one day, only to find the next morning that we'd used the wrong-sized trowel. The adhesive stuck to the floor but only to maybe 20% of the tile. We had to pull everything back up, re-sand the entire floor, and demolish the few tiles that did stick. We hired someone to redo what we'd tried to do, but we paid more than double our initial estimate and lost a week of vacation time — and what we thought would be a three-day project took over two months from beginning to end. It was a disaster."