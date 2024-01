18.

Last but not least: "'Should have hired a professional' describes 90% of the DIY jobs my dad has done around his house. I've been able to fix some, but others need an actual professional to come in. For example, my dad tried to fix the lights in the kitchen, but he is not an electrician. Now there are no lights in the kitchen, and one of the outlets doesn't work. He's been using a camping lantern when it gets dark so he can see. Another project that was less extreme: The half bath in his house needed to have the flooring replaced. Instead of doing it properly, he got some peel-and-stick laminate tiles, cut them to size by eyeballing them, and slapped them down. I had to go in later and redo the whole thing so my parents would stop tripping over the edges. It would have been cheaper for him to just hire someone to come in and do it properly the first time."