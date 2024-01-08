Like many people, I am a huge fan of saving money when you can, so if you're a homeowner, it makes sense to take on some DIY projects to save some dough. However, sometimes things don't go as planned, and you're left with something like lumpy artificial grass and a bunch of regrets. So, homeowners, I'm asking you: What's a project you took on that you wish you'd just hired a pro to do?
Maybe you decided to tile your stairs then realized that the tiles were uneven and not leveled. The project took wayyy too long, and now all you see are the imperfections.
Maybe you decided to take the leap of faith and paint the exterior of your house instead of hiring a team. But then you understood your mistake after you noticed the paint flaking off after a short while (not to mention how many times you almost fell off the very tall ladder).
Maybe you went ahead and decided to remodel your entire bathroom after seeing so many amazing successful DIY remodels (understandable). Your bathroom looks amazing, but holy hell, it was so labor-intensive and took forever that by the end of it, hiring a pro would have been a much easier and more convenient route to go.
Or perhaps you decided to build a fence of some sort and discovered it was a lot harder than it looked. You needed to rent the equipment (which was actually pretty pricey) and proceeded to have a difficult time using it.
Whatever the case may be, if you're a homeowner and took on a DIY project that could have just been handled by a pro, I wanna know all about it! The more detail, the better! If you want a chance to be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post, let me know down below in the comments, or you can anonymously submit using this form!