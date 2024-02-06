12 Things We Learned This Month That Could Literally Change Our Lives For The Better

Hi, world, I'm Megan, and I'm part of the lifestyle and trending news team here at BuzzFeed. We're a group of about a dozen people living all over the US who spend our days scouring the internet for tips, trends, and viral stories about health and wellness, cooking and food, finances and parenting, and so much more.
I love being on this team because it means I'm always learning new tips, tricks, and information that I can apply in my actual life. This month, I asked the members of my team to share their favorite things they've learned in the last month, and there's so much good stuff. Here's what we learned in January 2024:
2.I rounded up 22 frugal tips for 2024, and it was a great reminder to shop around once a year for the best rates on regular monthly expenses like auto insurance, cellphone plans, and internet service. It might not be the most thrilling way to spend an afternoon, but locking in lower rates now could save you hundreds over the course of 2024!
3.If you've ever had a friendship breakup that hurt you on a really deep level (haven't we all?), you'll want to check out this post by Raven Ishak. Raven interviewed experts who shared seven tips for healing after a friend moves on — including how you might want to change up your social media activity.
6.Claudia also rounded up some lesser-known cooking hacks that take flavors to the next level. She says one tip in particular is so simple, but it still makes chocolaty treats taste extra scrumptious.
7.How are you doing on your New Year's resolutions? Mine was to read more books, and I've already finished two so far this year — largely thanks to the tips I got when I asked three of my favorite BookTokers for their best bookish advice.
8.Hair oiling is far from a new practice. It's common among communities of color and is thought to have originated in India centuries ago. However, it's gained more popularity in recent months thanks to TikToks promising better scalp health, smoother tresses, and fuller hair. Fabiana Buontempo got some expert insights on the practice and gave oiling a try herself.
9.Recently, a woman went viral after mold lurking inside her reusable water bottle made her sick, and it unlocked a new fear for many of us. Fabiana talked with Dr. Jessica Peatross, an internist and functional medicine practitioner, to get tips on how to prevent mold buildup in your water bottle and some info about what mold sickness looks and feels like.
10.Dannica Ramirez reached out to a woman who went viral for sharing the astronomical costs she was quoted when she sought eldercare for an aging parent. Tiffany Stuart, 42, says she was told that care for a parent in New York City would cost $8,000 a month. Who can afford that??
11.It seemed as if the whole internet was buzzing about kids and tweens swarming Sephora stores, so I talked to triple board-certified dermatologist Dr. Mamina Turegano about what kinds of products are actually safe for kids to use. She says most kids are just fine with a basic cleanser, moisturizer, and SPF, and she shared some more guidance about ingredients to avoid.