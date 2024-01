And if, like me, you started to dive way too deep into the snow cream side of TikTok, you may have also seen this video of snow under a microscope. At first, it looks pretty unsettling, but Bryan reassured me that there's nothing that's particularly concerning. "Most of what's found under a microscope is dust or dirt, but for the most part are fairly harmless particles that would be found in any environment, even on food or in drinking water," he explained, "Any true hazards are already dissolved and cannot be seen under the microscope."