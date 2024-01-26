At this point, we've probably all seen that viral video of Reese Witherspoon making what she referred to as a "snow salt chococinno" out of snow that was scooped up from her backyard.
In case you haven't, let me sum it up. In the video, Reese scoops freshly fallen snow from what she later clarified was her grill cover into two mugs. She then adds in toppings including chocolate syrup, salted caramel sauce, and cold brew to make a coffee-flavored homemade ice cream of sorts.
Despite Reese describing the concoction as "so good", many commenters voiced their concerns over her using fresh snow, claiming that it can be "dirty" and make you sick.
Others mentioned that making ice cream out of snow is something they'd grown up doing and saw no problem with Reese's recipe. "I am still alive," one commenter said.
We even got more recipes, including one for "Pawpaw's Snow Cream":
Judging from the comments, it seems snow cream has been around for a while, and Reese certainly isn't the first to make it. There's this recipe from 2014 that calls for milk, granulated sugar, vanilla extract, sea salt, and eight cups of fresh snow. Or this Reddit post of a similar snow cream recipe that was shared six years ago. Comments on other snow cream videos also mention that they've been making this homemade "ice cream" for generations.
I, for one, have been seeing variations of snow cream all over social media, especially in the past couple weeks as much of the US and Canada got their first major snowfall. One recipe on TikTok even has 40 million views and over 30,000 comments from users who are either pro or against snow cream.
With all the controversy, I was curious as to whether or not ice cream made out of snow was safe to consume. So I reached out to Bryan Quoc Le, a food scientist who has spent the past four years as an industry consultant for a number of companies.
So, can we all start munching on snow from our backyards? Well, it depends. "If the area experiences significant vehicle traffic, foot traffic, or wind, the snow could be contaminated with dust or dirt. Urban areas with heavily polluted air can produce contaminated snow," Bryan told BuzzFeed, "However, if the snow appears white and has not been disturbed, there are few short effects and it is unlikely to be contaminated with bacteria or pathogens."
According to Bryan, "Most microorganisms are slowed down or inhibited by the temperatures reached by snow."
The amount of snow that would be considered "safe" to consume will also depend on pollution levels in the atmosphere and surrounding surfaces. "As water crystallizes in the upper atmosphere, several types of compounds and particles can adsorb to the surface of the water crystals. Cold temperatures reduce the ability of these pollutants to evenly disperse in the air, so they are collected by the water crystals," Bryan explained.
Whereas pollutants present in rainwater are diluted by groundwater and soil and broken down by microorganisms (like fungi), pollutants found in snow "are largely organic compounds that are insoluble in water, and can come from gasoline emissions, coal-based emissions, and petrochemical pollution," Bryan said, "Many of these compounds can be carcinogenic in high concentrations and with long-term exposure."
So, unlike snow, the fruits and vegetables we eat every day that are touched by rain water are less likely to contain these pollutants.