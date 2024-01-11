How To Read More In 2024, According To People Who Read A Ton Of Books In 2023

For advice on how to fit more reading into my 2024, I turned to three people who consistently go viral for sharing the joys of reading.
• Mychal Threets is the internet's reigning favorite librarian. He frequently shares sweet stories on TikTok and Instagram about his interactions with library patrons, and talks about reading in a positive and accessible way.
• AymansBooks is a popular BookToker who's garnered over 950,000 followers sharing her passion for reading, especially romance, fantasy, and YA fiction.
• And Oliver James went viral for sharing his journey as he taught himself to read as a functionally illiterate adult. He's finished 100 books so far, and his videos always remind me exactly why I love reading so darn much.
First Things First, Here's How to Make Time to Read
1. Mychal suggests adding quick book breaks to your day to build a reading habit. "Start small — 15 minutes a day — and let that grow into an hour a day," he says. "You’ll be surprised by how much you look forward to that time and how much easier it gets day by day."
As for his own reading habits, Mychal says, "I try to dedicate at least one hour to reading every day! But oftentimes, I end up reading more just by listening to those audiobooks before bed. Reading for an hour a day is something I was encouraged to do from a very early age by my parents. It’s a lesson I’ve held on to for years and years, and it brings me daily joy."
2. Oliver says that he likes to read early in the morning before he starts his day: "I wake up early and read in my van." To give this a go, you might try setting your alarm 15 minutes earlier and using that time for a quick reading sesh before you even get out of bed.
As for his daily reading habit, Oliver says, "I read one to three hours per day. It really depends on what my day is like."
3. On the other hand, Ayman says she loves reading at night before she falls asleep. "I mostly read before I go to bed. That’s the time I’m not busy, and there’s no distractions," she explains. "I try to make an effort to read as much as I can whenever I can. That means getting all my priorities and responsibilities done so I can read with a clear mind." If you're a night owl, you might try getting into bed 15 minutes earlier than usual with a good book.
Ayman says, "I try to read at least 100 pages of the book I’m currently reading in a single day. I usually end up reading more. On average, I read three to four hours a day, sometimes more when I have more time and the book has my attention."
You might also be able to squeeze in a little reading during your lunch break, while you're waiting for the bus, or whenever you catch yourself picking up your phone for a scroll.
4. BTW, audiobooks absolutely count too. Mychal says, "I’m a big reader of audiobooks, and I also read at night. That’s always been the power of audiobooks for me. There’s so much peace in laying down at night and just drifting off to peaceful (or chaotic, depending on the audiobook) sleep."
5. Mychal also says that joining a book club can be another great way to commit to making time to read and stay on track with your reading goals. "Join a book club! There’s so much excitement that comes from reading together with friends and bookworms," he says. "Start your own book club, join a library book club, or even one in your community."
Sounds Cool, but What Should You Read? Here's How to Find a Book You'll Actually Like.
6. Mychal says your local library is the best place to find your next favorite book: "The BEST way to find a new library book is to go to the library. Library workers work remarkably hard creating displays to highlight the vast amount of books we have to offer. But BEST of all, you can have conversations with library staff about your most beloved books. Through that conversation, library workers can use their brilliance and joy to find you the perfect book…or at least one you can happily take home that very day, or one to put on hold to enjoy at a later date."
If it's been a minute since you really loved a book, you might also ask for suggestions based on the last TV show you couldn't stop watching or that movie that lives rent-free in your head.
7. And you don't even have to go to your library anymore to take advantage of the best thing on Earth: free books. Mychal says, "If you don’t often make it into libraries, that’s okay! Consider e-resources with your library card, such as Hoopla Digital and Libby by OverDrive. Both of these give you access to e-books and audiobooks to enjoy (for free)!"
My library uses Libby, and it's so nice to be able to download a free e-book absolutely anytime I wish.
8. Oliver says that he's gotten some excellent recommendations from his followers on TikTok. "I find new books through TikTok recommendations. My followers have put me on to some good ones!"
You might try making a post asking your friends and followers for book recs. You never know — they might suggest a life-changing read.
9. Oliver also shared that reading a variety of genres helps keep him engaged in his new reading habit. "I really enjoy young adult books, things like Holes, Knockout, or House Arrest," he says. "I also like self-help and motivational books like The Four Agreements or The Alchemist. And I also like kids books, like The Giving Tree or I Am Every Good Thing."
10. Ayman also scouts book recs online by looking at what the people she's following are reading. She says, "I like to follow a diverse group of people that recommend all sorts of books, so I'm always exposed to different genres."
You've Picked a Book and It's Time to Read. Here's How to Get Focused.
11. If you're anything like me, your phone can be a major distraction. Ayman says, "Turning my phone on 'Do not disturb' is the number one thing I do to stay focused while reading."
"I also make sure I’m in a comfy position, but not too comfortable, so I don’t feel sleepy."
12. Mychal says that having some trouble staying focused is totally normal, so don't beat yourself up about it. Instead, work with yourself to find what helps you read. "Focus is the most difficult aspect of reading!" he says. "There are times when my reading focus needs complete silence, and there are times when I’d rather be surrounded by people while reading."
"I adapt with each reading session and remind myself that it’s okay to take breaks."
13. Mychal also shared that many of us get hung up on trying to read super fast when it's not actually that important. "Remind yourself that however fast you read, it’s the perfect speed!" he advises. "Once you realize that reading is not a competition, reading focus is much easier to accomplish."
14. Oliver sometimes reads aloud on TikTok Live to hold himself accountable and share his progress. But no need to go live if you're feeling shy — reading aloud with a loved one can also be a really fun way to share the book love. Oliver says, "My partner reads to me, and TikTok sometimes helps me when I am reading on Live."
15. Movement and music also help Oliver stay focused on reading. In his videos, you can see him pacing while he reads or even doing pushups. He says, "I listen to music while I read. It helps me to focus. I also read while I work out." So if sitting in a quiet room is just not doing the trick for you, see how you can get moving or put on some tunes.
Now Set a Goal and Start Tracking Your Reading
16. Both Mychal and Ayman use apps to track their reading and connect with other readers. They use GoodReads to keep a log of their reading and Fable to chat about the books they're into.
Ayman says she always sets a goal to read 50 books a year (and usually surpasses it), while Mychal plans to read a whopping 200, saying, "I intend to focus on carefully reviewing many, many picture books."
As for me, I'm setting a goal to read 22 books, exactly one more book than I read last year. Anything I manage on top of that is just the icing on top of an already delicious cake. And I've dusted off the GoodReads account I forgot I had in case anyone wants to read along with me.
17. Or you can track your reading by hand, like Oliver. He says, "I set a goal last year to read 100 books. I logged each book in my Bookish Companion, which is a reading log that I kept."
I'm also a manual tracker. I like to use a planner each year, so I dedicate a few pages in the back to logging my reading.