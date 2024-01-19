Hi! I'm Hannah, and I'm a first-time mom to a 6-month-old. The past six months have been quite the roller coaster in a way that all new moms certainly understand — and also in a way that I had no idea to expect until I was fully in it 😅. The newborn weeks, in particular, were quite the whirlwind.
There were things about these first months of motherhood that I expected, and then there were others that left me feeling totally stunned.
So before the newborn phase becomes a distant and fuzzy memory, I wanted to share some of the things that surprised me most and the lessons I learned. I hope my experience might be helpful for expecting parents and relatable for other first-time parents who have had some of the same (or different!) experiences.
And one more thing: I know this can be a difficult subject matter, whether you are struggling to conceive, experiencing postpartum depression, or anything of the sort. Please skip this post if reading this type of content is not helpful for you right now. I'm sending you so much love and support.
1. It took time to feel like myself again.
2. There were times when I couldn't soothe my own baby, and that feels absolutely terrible.
When Ellie was 5 weeks old, we moved in with my family for a month to get out of the city and have some extra helping hands. Around this same time, things got really, really hard. For about three weeks, Ellie was very hard to settle. Everything I read online said that newborn fussiness peaks around this time, but "fussy" didn't quite seem to describe the situation. "Hysterical" or "inconsolable" would have been more appropriate, especially during the consistent witching hours of 5–7 p.m. Around week 7, I called the pediatrician to ask if Ellie might have colic, only to be told that she was just being a newborn baby. Classic first-time mom over here!
I needed to remind myself over and over again that babies cry...a lot. It's their only way of expressing themselves. Whether they want to tell you they're tired or hungry or hot or cold or have a belly ache, crying is their only method of communicating.
And here's the thing: There is nothing that sucks more than not being able to soothe your own baby. And on top of that, every minute your baby is crying feels exponentially longer. I remember my husband and I once timed one of her pre-bedtime fits. I would have sworn she was crying for two and a half hours straight, but according to the clock, it was only 15 minutes. The rules of time don't apply when you're trying to calm a crying newborn, especially when nothing you're doing is working. These were certainly some of the hardest moments of motherhood.
3. I mourned the loss of my "old life" and felt really guilty for that.
4. I cried a lot!
I'm not an overly emotional person. With the exception of the final 15 minutes of Good Will Hunting, I don't cry very often. But during the first few weeks postpartum, I probably cried more than I ever have in my life.
I cried because our dog wasn't interested in Ellie when we came home from the hospital; Instagram had told me he was going to snuggle up by her side and gently lick her face. I cried because I got a beautiful letter in the mail from my best friend in Maine, written to Ellie. I cried because I looked down in the shower and my body didn't look or feel like my own. I cried watching my grandmother meet my daughter, her first great-grandchild. Postpartum hormones are powerful. Despite my tearful outbursts, I know how fortunate I am that these feelings were mere "baby blues," because postpartum depression affects so many new parents. If you think you might be experiencing PPD, please reach out to talk to someone 💗.
5. Not all babies know how to fall asleep on their own.
6. Oh, and sleep is actually a learned skill.
7. Making "mom friends" was so important.
I'm so lucky to have good friends in all different stages of life: some single and dating, some planning weddings, and others settled down in the suburbs with babies or older kids. But I didn't realize how important it would be to make friends with other first-time moms who were simultaneously experiencing the same thrills, joys, and challenges of parenthood.
I had a handful of acquaintances who became mothers around the same time I did, and these women have since become very close friends. Going through pregnancy and childbirth around the same time formed a sort of innate bond. It was such a source of comfort, being able to reach out to these women for any issue, big or small, without judgment. We were there to help one another through anything (at first around the clock, since we were all constantly awake). It was so reassuring to have these women I could entirely relate to. While many of my other friends would text our group thread about an impromptu Sunday brunch or a last-minute happy hour, these "mom friends" understood why these activities were a thing of the past for the time being.