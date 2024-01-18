Here's What You Need To Know About The Viral "Hair Oiling" Trend

I love all things beauty, especially when it comes to learning and trying different beauty trends. This year, I decided to enter my ~hair health era~ and really show my locks some TLC. I'm using weekly hair masks and less heat on my hair, and am eventually returning to my natural hair color (right now, I have a head of highlights).
So when I repeatedly saw people on social media raving about the benefits of hair oiling — which is massaging oil into your scalp for supposed hair growth, shine, and strength — I knew I had to dig deep and learn what this trend was all about.
Like many beauty trends on social media, hair oiling isn't anything new. "Applying oils to the hair [and scalp] has been around for centuries and is thought to have originated in India and other areas in South Asia," Dr. Marisa Garshick, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist and clinical assistant professor at Cornell–NewYork-Presbyterian, explained to BuzzFeed.
The practice of massaging hair in oil is called "champi" in India, and it originates from Ayurveda — the ancient Indian medical system — as explained by Anita Kaushal, founder of Mauli, in a Harper's Bazaar interview.
Anyone can benefit from hair oiling and a scalp massage, but the type of oil you use is important and can vary based on your scalp concerns and hair type.
"For those with dry hair, [any nut oil such as] coconut oil is a great option that is rich in fatty acids, and argan oil because it is rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Jojoba oil may be considered for those with fine or oily hair as it is lightweight and easily absorbed," explained Dr. Garshick.
If your goal is hair growth, "rosemary oil may be considered for hair regrowth as one small study found that rosemary oil was as effective as minoxidil 2% at increasing hair count. Castor oil has also been used and shown to support hair growth," Dr. Garshick explained to BuzzFeed.
Minoxidil is the active ingredient in hair loss treatments such as Rogaine.