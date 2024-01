Here's What You Need To Know About The Viral "Hair Oiling" Trend

I've been doing hair oiling for the last couple of weeks. I only wash my hair every 7–9 days, so I've only tried this technique a few times — using organic coconut oil — but I do feel like I've seen some small improvements in my scalp, which is often dry and a little flaky. So far, my scalp seems to be less flaky and more hydrated overall. I can't tell if it's made an overall difference with my frizz or dry ends, but I'm eager to continue doing this pre-hair wash for the next several months.