12. "I base my grocery shopping list around what is on special each week. This week it was whole chicken, baby potatoes, sweetcorn, and some imperfectly-shaped but perfectly ripe tomatoes. I combine these with items I have already stocked up on from our freezer, pantry, fridge, and vegetable garden to form our meals for the week."

—u/bunnyeatsdesign



"I looked back at my grocery budget for the last couple years. Despite increased pricing in most stuff, my grocery budget has been pretty flat for 5 years.

I'm guessing this is the reason why. Instead of getting the same thing and the costs I crease, I just get whatever item is on sale, and the sale price is usually the same despite the item changing."

—u/paintchips_beef