    This Expert Revealed What Happens If You Don't Wash Your Reusable Water Bottle Often Enough, And I'm Floored At This

    I was today years old when I learned this.

    Fabiana Buontempo
    Although I've always been a big fan of using reusable water bottles to be a hydrated girlie, I never thought it would be such a ~trend~.

    Last week, I saw on social media people lining up outside Target during the wee hours to buy a Valentine's Day special edition pink Stanley tumbler. WILD!

    While I love that everyone is trying to stay hydrated and increase their water intake, there is something that probably most of us aren't doing enough of or at all — cleaning our reusable water bottles!

    A few weeks ago, a college student's PSA TikTok video explaining how she got mold poisoning from her reusable Owala water bottle went viral, receiving over 3 million views.

    In her video, she explained how she had a cold that never went away. Doctors then diagnosed her with bronchitis and a bad sore throat. After being put on antibiotics, she decided to go home and clean her water bottle, as explained in her TikTok.

    After looking online how to properly clean the lid of her bottle, she learned that the silicone piece of the bottle's lid had to be removed. It was then that she discovered it was covered in mold. “Once I cleaned it, I got better,” she said. “Haven’t gotten sick since — I had mold poisoning from my water bottle," she said in her video.

    After learning of this shocking story, I did a quick search on TikTok to find that MANY people are concerned about mold potentially forming on their water bottles. Since I, too, use a reusable water bottle every day and am guilty of not washing it as often as I should, I turned to Dr. Jessica Peatross, MD, GP, internist, functional medicine practitioner, CGT, IFMCP, to get the lowdown on all things mold.

    doctor posing for a picture
    Dr. Jessica Peatross

    Dr. Peatross explained that mold can grow on everyday items like reusable water bottles and even water filters due to a combination of things.

    a person holding a reusable water bottle by their side
    Karl Tapales / Getty Images

    "Water bottles and filters often come into contact with organic materials, such as traces of juice, leftover water, or other liquids. Mold requires organic matter to thrive, and any residues left on the surfaces can provide a suitable environment for mold growth," she told BuzzFeed. 

    In addition to that, Dr. Peatross explained that mold loves moisture. "Mold needs moisture to grow, and any lingering moisture on the surfaces of water bottles, seals, or filters can create a conducive environment for mold development."

    "This can happen if the items are not thoroughly dried after each use or if they are stored in a damp environment," she added.

    person washing water bottle at sink
    Dougal Waters / Getty Images

    And lastly, "Mold tends to flourish in warm temperatures. If water bottles or filters are stored in areas with higher temperatures (think the car in the summer), especially if combined with moisture, it can create an ideal breeding ground for mold," Dr. Peatross explained.

    For some reassurance, Dr. Peatross explained that it is easy to keep reusable water bottles mold-free. "Wash and clean the items thoroughly after each use with a nontoxic cleaner like Dr. Bronner’s soap or Branch Basics, but regular old soap and water will work, too," she said.

    "It's more about ensuring it's thoroughly cleaned and dried well to remove any residue or organic material that could support mold growth. You don’t want anything sugary left inside to attract mold growth," she said.

    After cleaning your bottle, make sure to dry it completely and store it in a cool, dry place. Dr. Peatross advises that you also unscrew the lid and leave the bottle open to air when drying.

    a woman holding a water bottle
    Eleganza / Getty Images

    "If you're using water filters, follow the manufacturer's recommendations for replacement intervals. Old or clogged filters can contribute to mold growth," Dr. Peatross said.

    If you're someone who has been using a reusable water bottle for a while and doesn't regularly wash it, here are some things to know about "mold illness" if you're worried you've potentially been exposed to it.

    "Mold illness, also known as 'mold toxicity' or 'mold-related illness,' refers to a range of health problems that are attributed to exposure to mold or water-damaged buildings," Dr. Peatross explained to BuzzFeed.  

    "Mold-related illnesses can manifest with a variety of symptoms, including respiratory problems (such as coughing and wheezing), nasal and sinus congestion, skin irritation and rashes like eczema, increased urinary frequency, digestive issues, headaches, fatigue, and general malaise," said Dr. Peatross.

    person coughing in bed
    The Good Brigade / Getty Images

    "In more severe cases or individuals with pre-existing conditions, exposure to certain types of mold can lead to more serious health issues," she explained.

    It's important to keep in mind that not everyone reacts to mold exposure in the same way, and susceptibility varies among people. If you have any of these symptoms and worry if you have a mold-related illness, "you should likely see a mold-literate doctor or a functional doctor who specializes in environmental toxicity. Sadly, most hospitals and primary care physicians are not well-versed in this topic at all," Dr. Peatross explained.

    Here's to regularly washing and properly storing our reusable water bottles in 2024!