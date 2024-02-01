Natalie explained that she used to use so many different products because she believed it was necessary to reap all of the benefits in her skincare routine, which is frequently pushed to us in step-by-step routines. She said, "I used to use so many actives because I thought if I used this, this, this, and this, I will get all the benefits of those things. In reality, skincare isn't this plus, this plus this, equals this. That's not how it works. At all... All you want to do with skincare is help it to do the stuff that it already knows how to do."