    “The Biggest Lie We’ve Been Sold In Skincare”: Skincare Experts Are Going Viral On TikTok For Talking About How We All Need More Minimal Skincare Routines

    "As a living, working, breathing esthetician, let me tell you that right now probably 60% of the clients I've had over the past year have given themselves skin conditions because they're using SO much skincare."

    Alana Valko
    by Alana Valko

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you've spent anytime in the beauty or makeup space in the past few years, you know very well that skincare — from donut-glazed skin to glass skin — has taken center stage.

    Where 2015 gave us cut creases, bold King Kylie lips, and overdone brows, 2023 kept things focused on the basics: "clean" skin, barely-there brows, and the advent of the Drunk Elephant-obsessed youths.

    Side-by-side of Kylie Jenner in 2015 and 2024
    @kyliejenner / Via instagram.com / instagram.com

    Now, I'm all for taking care of my skin as it is rather than covering it up with makeup, but the skincare industry has gotten a little out of hand. Everywhere I turn, a new celebrity has a skincare line, I'm being told I need more and more products in my rotation to stay forever young (retinol! vitamin C! preventative botox!), and I feel I'm actually getting sold more products than I was in 2016, where I clutched on to the same Anastasia dip brow for years and years (IYKYK).

    A closeup of beauty products
    Maddie Abuyan / BuzzFeed News / Via huffpost.com

    That being said, I felt seen when I came across this video by skincare TikToker Natalie O'Neill (@natalie_oneillll). In the video, she promotes "skincare minimalism" and highlights all the things skincare brands get wrong while trying to sell us products.

    @natalie_oneillll

    I’ve been wanting to talk about this for AGES, not knowing how, but then I saw this video and knew it was the perfect segue. I used to think that if I added up all the perfect ingredients, that would give me the perfect skin. It took me YEARS to realise it just doesn’t work like that. I now use tretinoin and azelaic acid and that’s it. #minimalism #skincareminimalista #skincareminimalism #tretinoinjourney #howtousetretinoincream #worstskincareadvice #skincarelies #skincaremyths

    ♬ original sound - Natalie O'Neill
    @natalie_oneillll / Via tiktok.com

    To begin the video, a creator shows a multi-step routine using hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and vitamin C. They explain, "If you use hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and vitamin C, you'll 1) hydrate your skin, 2) control your oil, and 3) brighten your skin," in this order. But Natalie stitched the video with a bit of warning.

    Closeup of beauty products
    @natalie_oneillll / Via tiktok.com

    She said, "I feel like the biggest lie we're sold in skincare is that 1 + 1 = 2." Then, showing an old photo of her irritated skin, she explained, "There was a time where my skin looked like this, and I feel like this kind of video, the one that I stitched, is the type of overly simplistic methodology we've been sold about skincare."

    @natalie_oneillll / Via tiktok.com

    Natalie explained that she used to use so many different products because she believed it was necessary to reap all of the benefits in her skincare routine, which is frequently pushed to us in step-by-step routines. She said, "I used to use so many actives because I thought if I used this, this, this, and this, I will get all the benefits of those things. In reality, skincare isn't this plus, this plus this, equals this. That's not how it works. At all... All you want to do with skincare is help it to do the stuff that it already knows how to do."

    Closeup of Natalie
    @natalie_oneillll / Via tiktok.com

    Natalie noted that this "1+1=2" attitude in skincare leads to people misusing products, like mixing two different active ingredients that shouldn't be used together. She said, "The problem that videos like this have created is a bunch of people using loads of actives and they've been sold on those actives because they all do great things. But no company is going to write on the packaging, 'If you use this product with all these other things, it's probably going to fuck up your skin barrier,' cause that's the reality of skincare."

    Closeup of Natalie
    @natalie_oneillll / Via tiktok.com

    She added, "We're so desperate to get all the positives of all these actives that we completely overlook the fact that our skin already knows what it's supposed to do. It just wants to be hydrated and protected. If we overwhelm it with actives, all from different brands (and the brands don't design their products to interact well with products from other brands), it's highly likely, since none of us really know what we're doing, that our skin is just gonna look worse."

    Natalie explained, "To get my skin from that photo to what you see now, I just used one active. I stopped using vitamin C, I stopped using salicylic acid, and I just use retinoid. Everything else is a hydrating serum, a barrier serum, or an SPF."

    screenshots from Natalie&#x27;s TikTok video
    Natalie / Via tiktok.com

    She added, "That's why I believe in skincare minimalism, not because it sounds trendy, but because that is what is prescribed by dermatologists, and that is what historically gets results. And that is what transformed my skin more than all of the products I was using before combined."

    Natalie is not the only one preaching for simpler skincare routines. Chloe Narushchen, a medical esthetician from California, posted a video saying, "As a living, working, breathing esthetician, let me tell you that right now probably 60% of the clients I've had over the past year have given themselves skin conditions because they're using SO much skincare from these brands and it's literally hurting their skin."

    Via tiktok.com
    She added, "You don't need 10 steps. I don't use 10 steps."

    Chloe told BuzzFeed that she most commonly sees people overusing and misunderstanding how to use exfoliators, such as retinoids, AHAs like glycolic acid, and BHAs like salicylic acid. She said, "What people don’t understand is to correct the skin you need to use active ingredients, but if the barrier is broken, the skin will be too irritated by the actives to allow for any correction to take place. When we heal the skin barrier, we can actually apply more active ingredients."

    Screenshots from Chloe&#x27;s TikTok video
    @dewwwdropz / Via tiktok.com

    And if you're wondering what "actives" are and how they work, Tegan DeLuc, an esthetician from Chicago, helped me understand actives and the complications they can cause if not utilized properly.

    Tegan DeLuc

    Tegan told BuzzFeed, "Actives are basically the ingredient in the product that is doing what the bottle says the product is doing. For example, if a product is saying that it hydrates the skin, then the active ingredient would be hyaluronic acid. If the product claims to be anti-aging, then the active ingredient would be retinol. Other common active ingredients include AHAs, BHAs, niacinamide, and vitamin C." 

    Tegan informed me that due to their properties, some actives should not be mixed in order to avoid drying the skin or over-exfoliating, which causes harm to the skin's protective layer. For example, she said, "Some actives you never want to mix are retinol and vitamin C, or retinol and AHAs/BHAs."

    Retinols stimulate cell turnover and collagen formation, but they can also cause skin dryness and irritation. As a result, combining an acid (such as vitamin C or AHAs/BHAs) with retinols can aggravate already sensitive skin further.

    Tegan clarified that this doesn't mean that all actives can't be mixed together, but it's important to be cautious. "If someone were to use, say, hyaluronic acid and salicylic acid together, they could still get both benefits from the ingredients."

    An eye dropper picking up liquid from a bottle
    Anna Efetova / Getty Images

    That is because hyaluronic acid is a hydrator, not an exfoliant like salicylic acid. Hyaluronic acid can help rehydrate skin after a chemical exfoliant, such as salicylic acid, has been applied. But, as Chloe mentioned, people commonly misuse chemical exfoliants like salicylic acid, so it's important to be cautious and talk with an esthetician or dermatologist if you're unsure. She told BuzzFeed, "Clients often use salicylic acid (a BHA) too much to balance oil. Try using a non-comedogenic oil to balance your oil production, rather than a BHA."

    Tegan also mentioned that it's important to read instructions on products so they're used correctly and at the right time in your routine. "For example, vitamin C is best used in the morning because it absorbs damage from UV rays," she told BuzzFeed. And she said retinoids are better used at night, because they can break down when exposed to UV rays.

    Side-by-side of a vitamin C products and a person using an eyedropper to apply serum to their skin
    Getty Images

    If you're trying to build a skincare routine, or feel completely lost on what to do, both estheticians agreed with Natalie and recommend minimalist skincare routines. Tegan said, "My recommendation to anyone trying to build a skincare routine would be to start small. Everyone can benefit from a good cleanser and a moisturizing SPF. Once you are consistent with a routine, then you can consider adding a toner and active to start targeting skin concerns, if you have any."

    &quot;Cleanser + Moisturizer + SPF&quot;
    Akinbostanci / Getty Images

    Chloe echoed Tegan, telling BuzzFeed, "I agree with 'skincare minimalism' because in reality, if we’re not correcting something, all we need is a good quality cleanser, moisturizer, and SPF."

    Tegan and Chloe both advised caution when purchasing skincare, because even if a product works on paper, it may not necessarily work for you in practice. Tegan told BuzzFeed, "Brands will sell you effective products that work, but of course they will try to upsell the entire skincare line to make more money. Sometimes all you need is one product from the line to target your specific skin concern. Using all of them may cause damage to the skin, especially if not given the proper knowledge on how to use them correctly."

    &quot;$$$&quot; over an image of skincare products on a shelf
    Chai_pagchong / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Chloe agreed: "Brands oversell the idea that skincare is black and white and that each of their products works for everyone. Right now having really active skincare is popular, with some brands having over 10% of an active in their formulations. Some consumers don’t want to be taken advantage of, so they try to do their own research, when in reality seeing a professional will put you on the right track and not have you getting swindled."

    Chloe reiterated that in skincare, greater attention should be made on restoring the skin barrier before using actives. She said, "The skin barrier is very hard to understand for clients because it’s this imaginary forcefield made of good bacteria and good oil — two things people aren’t used to wanting on their skin."

    a woman applying cream to her face
    Jamie Grill / Getty Images/Tetra images RF

    Chloe explained that if you have a broken barrier, say from using too many exfoliants, it can lead to TEWL (trans epidermal water loss), fissures in the skin where pathogenic bacteria can enter, elasticity deterioration, and nourishment being unable to stay in the skin. She said, "Healing the barrier takes months of external and internal healing. So the results are not instant, and that’s hard to get people excited for, but it’s really the basis of any treating of skin conditions."

    Natalie, creator of the skincare minimalism video, confirmed this sentiment from her own experience, telling BuzzFeed, "For me, simplicity always seems to outperform overcomplicated routines and I think it's hard to find a dermatologist who'd disagree with the principle. Modern day skincare marketing makes us feel like we need to be using lots of actives, when in reality we may only really need one or two to tackle our top concerns."

    Closeup of Natalie
    @natalie_oneillll / Via tiktok.com

    She continued, "Oftentimes people can cause brand new skin issues just by using too many products and actives. When someone has a chronic skin condition, such as severe acne, they will most likely get the most help by seeing a dermatologist who can give them oral or topical medication (or both)."

    And if you do need to use an active ingredient, aside from speaking with a professional, Tegan advises to first identify your primary skin concern and target one active. She said, "If it’s discoloration, then you may want vitamin C, niacinamide, or azelaic acid for dark spots. If it's acne, you might need salicylic acid. It's important to pay attention to products and make sure they have the right active ingredient you need."

    Confident female sales clerk explaining while selling skin care product. Customer is listening to pharmacist standing against rack. They are discussing at pharmacy.
    Morsa Images / Getty Images

    Despite the attractive formulas and fixes being marketed to us every day, overall, both estheticians agreed that Natalie's idea of "skincare minimalism," aka more minimal skincare routines (not the 10-step routines sold on our social media feeds), is actually the right way to approach skincare in order to avoid damaging your skin.

    Bottles of skincare on the background of blue water with waves
    Tanja Ivanova / Getty Images

