NIGHT/MORNING #1: Once the time came for my nighttime skincare routine, my rice water was pretty cold, so I was excited to see how it would feel on my skin. One of the things I questioned was which step in my skincare routine would using the rice water be — is it an essence, a toner, a mask? Turns out, it's pretty versatile! Chiu says, "You can use it as a misting spray to refresh your skin throughout the day, or as a toner after cleansing and before applying other skincare products. Alternatively, you can use rice water as a part of a DIY face mask by mixing it with other natural ingredients." With that in mind, I decided to use my rice water as a misting spray and a toner, so I went ahead and transferred a little bit of the water into this spray bottle!