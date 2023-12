People Are Revealing Their Cooking "Cheat Code" That Made Everything So Much Easier

18.

"Using gelatin to clean cooking oil . I fry at home for like a week every few months. Using gelatin to magically clean oil is some science experiment stuff. Remember, oil floats on water, so you mix in a bunch of unflavored gelatin and water to your cool frying oil, and pop it in the fridge to make 'jello.' By the time the gel has formed the next day, everything nasty has settled to the bottom, into the water portion. And that water is now a gross puck of jello and burnt crud that you can just compost after pouring off your pristine cooking oil that you can use all over again for another half dozen fries. It will even take the taste of fish out of oil."