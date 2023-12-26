People Are Revealing Their Cooking "Cheat Code" That Made Everything So Much Easier

3.

"I was early in my cooking career when my chef asked me to make the crew meal. He walked me through what ingredients were available and suggested I make soup. I got flustered; I had never heard of a soup with those specific ingredients so I asked him a bunch of questions. He cut me off and said, 'Look, it's soup. Throw a bunch of stuff in a pot and it's gonna be delicious. Just think about when to add what, and everything else will take care of itself.' Since then, thanks to his advice, I have made hundreds of delightful soups and zero bad ones."