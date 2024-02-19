"My Parents Did This When We Were Kids, And Now It Makes So Much Sense": People Who Travel With Their Children Often Are Sharing Their Best Tips And Tricks

10.

"Don’t apologize for your kid! You’ve heard of people who board the plane with their kids and pass out care packages, apologizing for their kids in advance and thinking this is 'cute.' But it’s not cute. Don’t feel bad that your kid might disturb other people. We’ve all been disturbed by plenty of grown-ups. Your kid is allowed to be in the world and take up space, cry, and be a kid. If other people don’t like it, too bad! Don’t let anyone’s negative looks or comments get to you. They are dealing with their own shit, which has nothing to do with your baby being a baby. For the most part, people will be kind and helpful. Just remember you are doing the best you can and that is good enough."