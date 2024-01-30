I'm Hannah, and I'm a first-time mom. I'm gearing up for my first family vacation with my 7-month-old daughter. 😬
While I'm well aware that traveling with an infant will feel quite a bit different from what we're used to pre-baby, I'm excited to show a tiny human how big and amazing the world is. So I want to know, what are your best tricks, tips, and hacks for traveling with a baby or with children (other than leaving them home completely 😉).
Perhaps you discovered an incredibly child-friendly destination that you'll be returning to for family trips until the kids go off to college.
Maybe you pack portable black-out shades to help make a better environment for nap time when you're away from home.
Or you hand out little goodie bags to your airplane neighbors on a long flight to apologize in advance for your tiny yet whiney passenger.
Maybe you've discovered the ultimate on-the-go diaper changing hack.
Or you've discovered the ultimate compact stroller, which folds up in seconds, fits in an overhead compartment, and makes traveling a breeze.
Perhaps you've figured out a tried-and-true tip for helping your baby better adjust to jet-lag.
Whatever your best tip for traveling with babies or kids is, I'd love to hear them. What makes these family vacations just a little easier or more enjoyable? Share them in the comments below and your responses could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.