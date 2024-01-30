Skip To Content
Parents: What Are The Best Tips And Tricks You've Discovered For Traveling With Babies Or Children?

When "just leave the kids at home" doesn't cut it...

Hannah Loewentheil
by Hannah Loewentheil

BuzzFeed Staff

I'm Hannah, and I'm a first-time mom. I'm gearing up for my first family vacation with my 7-month-old daughter. 😬

A woman helping a baby walk on a dock
Jordan Siemens / Getty Images

While I'm well aware that traveling with an infant will feel quite a bit different from what we're used to pre-baby, I'm excited to show a tiny human how big and amazing the world is. So I want to know, what are your best tricks, tips, and hacks for traveling with a baby or with children (other than leaving them home completely 😉).

A woman holding a baby in a carrier
Antonio Hugo Photo / Getty Images

Perhaps you discovered an incredibly child-friendly destination that you'll be returning to for family trips until the kids go off to college.

Kids building a sand castle
Sally Anscombe / Getty Images

Maybe you pack portable black-out shades to help make a better environment for nap time when you're away from home.

A baby asleep in a portable crib
Edwin Tan / Getty Images

Or you hand out little goodie bags to your airplane neighbors on a long flight to apologize in advance for your tiny yet whiney passenger.

A child looking out a plane window
Photo By Joel Sharpe / Getty Images

Maybe you've discovered the ultimate on-the-go diaper changing hack.

A woman changing a diaper
Guido Mieth / Getty Images

Or you've discovered the ultimate compact stroller, which folds up in seconds, fits in an overhead compartment, and makes traveling a breeze.

A young girl pushing her baby brother in a stroller
Tom Werner / Getty Images

Perhaps you've figured out a tried-and-true tip for helping your baby better adjust to jet-lag.

A girl sleeping on an airplane.
G&l Images / Getty Images

Whatever your best tip for traveling with babies or kids is, I'd love to hear them. What makes these family vacations just a little easier or more enjoyable? Share them in the comments below and your responses could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.