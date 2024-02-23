"It's also very touching when I get comments from people who are living separate from loved ones or those who have lost a parent," Kyshawn added. "They say how much these videos and emails are the reminders their parent used to tell them." For many, it's easy to forget the inherent home maintenance advantage afforded to those who can pick up a phone and call an experienced homeowner in their family. But for those who've lost relatives or, like Kyshawn, are first-generation homeowners, something as simple as a weekly checklist can make a world of difference.