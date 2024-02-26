Regarding our health, most of us seem to prioritize everything else but our feet. I know, talking about feet is the last thing many want to do, but taking care of them is more crucial for your overall well-being than you probably realize.
Whether you're someone who is a marathon runner, someone who works on your feet all day, someone who loves to wear the trendiest heels in the office, or someone who never misses a pedicure appointment, there is likely something you're skipping out on or doing too much of when it comes to your feet. I spoke to a few experts — including podiatrists and emergency room physicians — to learn more about common mistakes patients make when it comes to their good ol' feet. Here's what they had to say:
"One specific [piece of] advice I always give is the importance of regularly replacing gym or running sneakers. Ideally, these should be swapped out every 300–500 miles of use. This is because the support and cushioning degrade over time, which can lead to injury," Dr. Whittington added.
Dr. Daughtry agrees by adding, "Most shoes do not have enough arch support for the average person so additional arch support or cushioning may be needed if standing or walking long hours or distances."
Also, arch supports don't need to cause you a ton of money. "Typically over the counter inserts should only cost about $50–$70," Dr. Daughtry continued.
She also said you don't need to waste money on buying orthotics from stores and instead "visit a trained professional if you want a true custom-molded orthotic, where a mold of the feet is captured without gravity or bodyweight involved (no standing in a box or on a plate to capture the image of your feet), and the inserts are then made in a lab to be specific for the individual’s feet."
However, Dr. Daughtry warned to "Be careful of excessive cushioning in the sole of the shoe as this can cause balance issues for those with neuropathy or fall risk."
Friendly reminder to always speak with a professional first to know what's best for you and your feet.