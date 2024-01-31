"Another thing was that I tried to make the most meals with the least amount of ingredients," Maria added. "I think that it's really important to find multiple ways to create as many meals as possible with the same items." Rather than aimlessly wandering the grocery store, she has a recipe box full of meals she often reaches for. You can usually spot these easy, no-fuss meals in her TikToks, where she breaks down the cost of each ingredient and how she plans to use it.