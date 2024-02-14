Recently, BuzzFeed spoke to experts about the benefits and warning signs of "bed rotting" — a term coined on TikTok that refers to when people do nothing but lay in bed all day. The trend, or lifestyle perhaps, is the opposite of productivity, girl bossing, being a corporate baddie, and all other pressures to optimize each and every day of our lives.
In an interview, Helene D’Jay, an executive director of young adult services at Newport Healthcare, and sleep scientist Vanessa Hill agreed that while the act of bed rotting could relate to signs of mental health struggles, this trend is also a general rebrand of "lazy days," which can be a form of self-care.
“'Healthy' bed rotting would be intentional rest for rejuvenation, self-care, and body-nourishing sleep. Non-healthy bed rotting is prolonged inactivity, social withdrawal, and loss of interest, and is more often associated with mental health issues," D'Jay told BuzzFeed.
As the trend became popularized among young TikTok users, so did the push for the "healthy" bed rotting D'Jay alludes to. In fact, users encouraged others to avoid spending all day in bed by creating "bed rotting agendas" that support movement, taking care of hygiene, and tending to the body's basic needs.
"Here's what you're going to do if you've already rotted half the day away and you kind of regret it," Raven opened one video in her series before providing suggestions on how to ease your body out of "rotting" and into an evening routine.
Here's Raven's recommended schedule/agenda if you rot until, for example, 3 p.m.:
3–3:10 p.m.
"You're going to put your feet on the floor. It's going to give you momentum to get up. You're going to open your blinds, you're going to pee, and then you're going to make your bed. Then you're going to stretch for one minute," Raven says in her video.
3:10–3:15 p.m.:
"You're going to change out of your PJs and into loungewear. Make sure this loungewear is indoor and outdoor friendly."
3:15–4 p.m.:
"You're going to make your breakfast — or lunch, whatever you're craving. During that time you're either going to listen to a podcast, music, or ASMR. Whatever your cup of tea is. Then you're going to eat, but not in your sleeping area, if you can."
4:05–4:20 p.m.:
"You're going to take a really short walk — like, 5, 10, or 15 minutes. If you think about it, that's only, like, about three to five songs worth. But this is necessary because you've been rotting in the dark for so many hours into the day that you want some sunlight exposure now."
4:30–6:30 p.m.:
"Do any digital to-dos you need to do, but not in your bedroom. So grab your laptop and sit in the living room, dining room, or anywhere else."
6:30–7 p.m.:
"Reward yourself with fun internet time."
7–8 p.m.:
"Make your dinner and eat it — again, not in your sleeping area."
8:15–9 p.m.:
"Shower, do your skincare, put on your PJs, and get a little sweet treat."
9 p.m. to bedtime:
"You have a lot of leeway. You're going to get in bed, get on your phone, watch a show, read a book. But during the end [phase] of that, you should avoid blue light."
Raven's agenda is one example of schedules TikTok users have come up with to help peers avoid complete bedridden days. And while everyone should consult a therapist, psychologist, or doctor before committing to a to-do list created online, thousands have thanked Raven for the suggestions.
Likely because, as Raven told BuzzFeed, she has struggled with bed rotting herself and speaks from experience: "Having an agenda for bed rotting has helped me gain a greater sense of control over my life," Raven said.
"For those of us who struggle with perpetual bed rotting, it can often feel like our rotting behaviors have more control over our lives than we do. Creating agendas gives me a sense of guidance toward the things in life that I want or need to do instead of letting bed-rotting take over."
As Hill said in a previous interview, "So many of us are tired because we feel pressured to 'do it all.' Trends like bed rotting aren't about wasting your days away in bed — they're about allowing yourself to do less, and telling you that doing less is okay."
"Of course, spending all day, every day in bed will have a negative impact on your mental and physical health. Bed rotting isn't about disrupting the balance of your health. It's a mental shift to prioritize rest and stress management because these are underrated foundations of our well-being."
Basically — bed rotting has become a way for young people to release themselves, momentarily, from life's pressures. Meanwhile, the agendas help keep them from forgetting time completely.
