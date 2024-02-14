Likely because, as Raven told BuzzFeed, she has struggled with bed rotting herself and speaks from experience: "Having an agenda for bed rotting has helped me gain a greater sense of control over my life," Raven said.

"For those of us who struggle with perpetual bed rotting, it can often feel like our rotting behaviors have more control over our lives than we do. Creating agendas gives me a sense of guidance toward the things in life that I want or need to do instead of letting bed-rotting take over."

