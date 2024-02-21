BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
"I do not even know what my phone notifications or calls sound like."
TIL that some Gen Z kids keep their cell phones on Do Not Disturb 24/7, so they never have to face the anxiety of answering the phone.— Max Burns (@themaxburns) February 12, 2024
i do not even know what my phone notification or call sounds like sdflkjghsfdg https://t.co/sPHRnGvsAn— 🎀 Zoe 🌸 (Lillies bunbun) (@Mitsuha__Chan) February 16, 2024
yeah that's me https://t.co/yMxI6MMIu8— katsumashi 🔆 ~ 🎧🏳️⚧️ THE NAMELESS GIRL OUT NOW (@katsumashii) February 13, 2024
almost everyone i know (primarily millennials) has their phone on silent plus do not disturb on - i don’t think it’s a gen z thing i think it’s overall anxiety of being plugged in 24/7 https://t.co/NlC9dWGqwP— amil (@amil) February 17, 2024
Millenial here. Calling someone on their cellphone when you aren't in a life or death situation is disrespectful af. Like, what makes you think you're entitled to my attention right that moment, making me use up a hand to hold my phone, when you could text the exact same device?— 🏳️🌈Jonathan Randall👾🎮🕹 (@NY_Knux) February 13, 2024
Not Gen Z, but X. My phone is always on DND with a whitelist. I don’t have time to deal with that crap.— Atheseus (@QuantumMagick) February 13, 2024
You’re whitelisted if I want to talk to you. Otherwise text or leave a message. Don’t email me either, unless it’s a contract.
I'm 35 years old and I keep my phone on do not disturb 24/7 because loud notifications are annoying and if you're calling me unexpectedly you're probably a scammer https://t.co/lGEgmUjodZ— Hugh Brechin (@HughRBrechin) February 13, 2024
99% of calls are scammers, insurance fraud, and political spam— Ashe (@ladyinsanity) February 13, 2024
1% is from my mom https://t.co/sd4NxALT5s
I do this because I'm 40 and I don't want to be fucking bothered. https://t.co/0wPf4Mbbsd— The Oshborn (@DaveOshry) February 13, 2024