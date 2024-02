Luckily, Dr. DeDecker was fine after she received medical care. "Before I left, I asked how had they prepared my dinner. They told me openly that the rice dish had been made in a large pot that morning, had been out at room temperature all day, then reheated and served that night for dinner. So, it hadn't been refrigerated. While I can't know for certain that it was the B. Cereus food poisoning — or Fried Rice Syndrome — based on what I ate and that history, it's very likely that that's what it was," she explained. You can listen to her story about it on TikTok here