31 Hilarious Memes From 2023 That Wouldn't Have Made Sense 10 Years Ago

Ryan Gosling as Ken is my Roman Empire.

Liz Richardson
by Liz Richardson

BuzzFeed Staff

We made it to the end of 2023! From "girl dinner" to Barbie, tons of viral memes defined this year and broke the internet. Here are some of the funniest and most memorable ones that people couldn't stop talking about:

PS: Be sure to follow these Twitter users for a funnier timeline!

1. This old headshot of Kevin James on set of The King of Queens that randomly resurfaced online:

CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @gracesftdt

It's everywhere, and it works with everything.

CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @ayeejuju

2. When everyone couldn't stop thinking about the Roman Empire:

Twitter: @kurtisconner

3. When we started using girl math to justify spending money:

Twitter: @iamsashakae

4. And then...there was boy math:

Twitter: @RaeWitte

5. We also had girl dinner — a meme that poked fun at those "lazy meals" we scramble together when we don't want to cook anything:

Twitter: @nandinipatell
You can read what dieticians think of "girl dinner" here.

6. And we had boy dinner:

7. When a cop in Boston tumbled down a slide in the worst way, and it became a meme:

@jejkobbb / Via tiktok.com

8. When smoke from the wildfires in Canada drifted south, affecting states like New York — and people kept tweeting about how the NYC sky turned orange:

Gary Hershorn / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @ThePlanetaryGuy

9. When Pedro Pascal ate a sandwich from a clip from Snack Wars, and it became a meme:

LADbible TV / Via Twitter: @OKWildlifeDept

10. When Ariana DeBose rapped at the BAFTA awards, which featured the iconic lyrics "Angela Bassett did the thing":

BBC / Via Twitter: @korndiddy

11. All the jokes from King Charles's coronation:

Twitter: @ItsJoshFeldman

12. There were a ton of memes from the Barbie movie, like the way-too-relatable crying Barbie:

Warner Bros. Pictures / Via Twitter: @Targ_Nation

13. The Barbenheimer memes (since Barbie and Oppenheimer opened on the same day):

Twitter: @AbbyHiggs

14. That "Do you guys ever think about dying?" moment:

Warner Bros. Pictures / Via Twitter: @hifortesa

15. The "my job is just..." memes (because, you know, Ken's job is just...beach):

Warner Bros. Pictures / Via Twitter: @keelyflaherty

16. The "mojo dojo casa house":

Twitter: @mishricci