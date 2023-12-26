31 Hilarious Memes From 2023 That Wouldn't Have Made Sense 10 Years Ago
Ryan Gosling as Ken is my Roman Empire.
We made it to the end of 2023! From "girl dinner" to Barbie, tons of viral memes defined this year and broke the internet. Here are some of the funniest and most memorable ones that people couldn't stop talking about:
1. This old headshot of Kevin James on set of The King of Queens that randomly resurfaced online:
me when my friend posts a screenshot of our text messages on their story so everyone can see how funny i am pic.twitter.com/2DAEDlU2o4— grace (@gracesftdt) September 24, 2023
It's everywhere, and it works with everything.
“yo my homie thinks you cute”— juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) September 24, 2023
the homie: pic.twitter.com/DGLMiqvbvG
2. When everyone couldn't stop thinking about the Roman Empire:
how often does the Roman empire think of me 😔— kurtis conner (@kurtisconner) September 16, 2023
3. When we started using girl math to justify spending money:
let’s talk about girl math.— coffee bae (@iamsashakae) August 12, 2023
paid in cash? free.
paid w/ my credit card & someone gave me cash? I made money.
if Sephora has a 20% off sale I am losing money if I don’t buy what I need at that time.
if i have $7500 in my account, & only spent $500, i didn’t spend any money. https://t.co/eS0CSGNt8B
4. And then...there was boy math:
Boy math is how 5’10” measures 6’ https://t.co/85djuD5Nql— rae 🫠 (@RaeWitte) September 25, 2023
5. We also had girl dinner — a meme that poked fun at those "lazy meals" we scramble together when we don't want to cook anything:
girl dinner pic.twitter.com/nn5BjaUCDo— nandini (@nandinipatell) July 18, 2023
7. When a cop in Boston tumbled down a slide in the worst way, and it became a meme:
@jejkobbb
Cop goes bowling #meme #copslide♬ original sound - Jejkobbb
8. When smoke from the wildfires in Canada drifted south, affecting states like New York — and people kept tweeting about how the NYC sky turned orange:
Aw shit there he is pic.twitter.com/janumefhPj— Paul Byrne (@ThePlanetaryGuy) June 7, 2023
9. When Pedro Pascal ate a sandwich from a clip from Snack Wars, and it became a meme:
Us watching you attempt to outrun something you tried to pspspspspspsps after we specifically said not to pic.twitter.com/gQq7sKQ8pK— Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) March 23, 2023
10. When Ariana DeBose rapped at the BAFTA awards, which featured the iconic lyrics "Angela Bassett did the thing":
This has fully consumed my brain. I replay it every time it crosses my timeline. I search for it in quiet moments. I’ve seen it 84 times and it still titillates like new. I will sing it on my deathbed. Angela Bassett did the thing. It is all I know now. https://t.co/vHaGMt3sde— Zach Kornfeld (@korndiddy) February 21, 2023
11. All the jokes from King Charles's coronation:
He finally gave us his Housewives tagline. pic.twitter.com/k4AdvqOqDx— Josh Feldman (@ItsJoshFeldman) May 6, 2023
12. There were a ton of memes from the Barbie movie, like the way-too-relatable crying Barbie:
"your 20s will be the greatest years of your life"— rhaenyra targaryen's lawyer (@Targ_Nation) July 25, 2023
me in my 20s: pic.twitter.com/SlGeLfib6B
13. The Barbenheimer memes (since Barbie and Oppenheimer opened on the same day):
The Barbie/Oppenheimer crossover has begun pic.twitter.com/16zESO1TAY— Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) June 28, 2023
14. That "Do you guys ever think about dying?" moment:
this is what it's like to be at a party with me <3 pic.twitter.com/jIaOrbrgfM— Fortesa Latifi (@hifortesa) May 25, 2023
15. The "my job is just..." memes (because, you know, Ken's job is just...beach):
my job is just…worry pic.twitter.com/0zg2oA4r0X— keely flaherty (@keelyflaherty) July 31, 2023
16. The "mojo dojo casa house":
mojo dojo casa house pic.twitter.com/5dfAYyVLJx— 𝐦𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐡 (@mishricci) July 23, 2023