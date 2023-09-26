"Boy Math Is Wanting 0 Kids, But Having 0 Condoms" And 14 Other "Boy Math" Tweets That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud
"Boy math is spending $100 on FanDuel and winning $0."
Anyone chronically online knows about the "girl math" trend — a funny, lighthearted joke among women to justify spending money.
My ultimate girl maths is no money is ever wasted when its spent on my birthday.— Ozzy (@ozzyetomi) September 26, 2023
Well, men online saw the "girl math" trend going viral and took the joke wayyyyy too seriously, responding with backlash against women for not knowing how math works (even though it was literally just a joke).
Women: “sometimes I rationalize my overspending by pretending it’s free if I use cash lol”— Grip Bayless (@talleyberrybaby) September 24, 2023
Men: YOU DUMB BITCH THATS STUPID HOES DONT KNOW MATH I HATE BITCHES
Women: pic.twitter.com/wHbXMoL7IL
So, in response to the hate, women have officially started "boy math," where they are naming the utterly ridiculous things they have seen men do, so let's get into it:
Me watching the girlies get dark on that boy math: pic.twitter.com/i2mnraHswN— Big Bank Bresha. (@CatwalkDarling) September 26, 2023
1.
Boy math is knowing 75% of your head is balding and still getting haircuts on the last 25% https://t.co/1ZImpDc9sx— ♱ katana ♱ (@aspenkatana) September 26, 2023
2.
Boy math is only having 1 pot, pan, spoon, fork, cup and plate and asking her when she going to come cook for you.— Supernova Momma (@SupernovaMomma) September 26, 2023
3.
Boy math is them not wanting to spend $10 on flowers cause they’ll die— Lo (@solodeauxleaux) September 25, 2023
4.
boy math is spending $100 on fanduel and winning $0.— svn 🌻 (@sevensidney) September 26, 2023
5.
Boy math is trading your one (1) car for a one (1) motorcycle , when you have three (3) kids— KK (@SleepWith_TheK) September 25, 2023
6.
Boy math is wanting 0 kids, but having 0 condoms on hand. https://t.co/zDGCChyzIv— Domala Harris (@dom__dotty) September 25, 2023
7.
Boy math is how 5’10” measures 6’ https://t.co/85djuD5Nql— rae 🫠 (@RaeWitte) September 25, 2023
8.
Boy math is having a 70inch tv but no dining table— cali 🍒 (@hashtagcali_) September 26, 2023
9.
Boy math is being afraid of gold diggers when you only have 3 pairs of socks to your name.— inqilāb (@tastefullysaucy) September 26, 2023
11.
Boy math is getting your heart broken once in grade school then seeking revenge on every girl you date afterwards— 🦋VIC🦋 (@VickyPearl_J) September 26, 2023
12.
boy math is when he does the oil changes and snow shoveling and she does the cooking and laundry and he decides they have equal workloads because they both do two chores— Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) September 26, 2023
13.
Boy math is asking an educated woman to name off random numerous wrestling facts/matches to prove she is indeed knowledgeable about said sport. https://t.co/9VC3YdUGp7— Wrestling Winedown (@wwdcast) September 25, 2023
14.
Boy math! https://t.co/Ds1hnmswq9— well, I’m a virgo✨ (@LondonAffair) September 25, 2023
15.
Boy math is giving your baby mom $107/month in child support and thinking it funded her trip to Aruba https://t.co/3yBH02hYh9— Big Strap Energy (@d_la_reina) September 25, 2023