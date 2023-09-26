    "Boy Math Is Wanting 0 Kids, But Having 0 Condoms" And 14 Other "Boy Math" Tweets That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

    "Boy math is spending $100 on FanDuel and winning $0."

    Michaela Bramwell
    by Michaela Bramwell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Anyone chronically online knows about the "girl math" trend — a funny, lighthearted joke among women to justify spending money.

    @ozzyetomi

    Well, men online saw the "girl math" trend going viral and took the joke wayyyyy too seriously, responding with backlash against women for not knowing how math works (even though it was literally just a joke).

    Pepsi / @talleyberrybaby

    So, in response to the hate, women have officially started "boy math," where they are naming the utterly ridiculous things they have seen men do, so let's get into it:

    Happy Madison Productions / @CatwalkDarling

    1.

    @aspenkatana

    2.

    @SupernovaMomma

    3.

    @solodeauxleaux

    4.

    @sevensidney

    5.

    @SleepWith_TheK

    6.

    @lovergworl / @dom_dotty

    7.

    @solodeauleaux / @RaeWitte

    8.

    @hashtagcali_

    9.

    @tastefullysaucy

    10.

    @Hibzster

    11.

    @VickyPearl_J

    12.

    @VeryBadLlama

    13.

    @wwdcast

    14.

    @LeciJ_ / @LondonAffair

    15.

    @d_la_reina

    You're going to want to check out the #boymath hashtag on Twitter for more of these tweets!