The Kevin James Meme Is One Of The Most Polarizing Memes Of The Year, But Honestly, I Find It Hilarious
This is a good one.
This picture of Kevin James has completely taken over my timeline:
People either love the meme:
The only thing keeping me on this app are the Kevin James memes— marissa (@mermaid_hair) September 24, 2023
Or they hate it:
Anyway, here are some of my favorites because I kinda love it:
1.
“I’ll take a shot if you take a shot”— 𝓝 (@elgueroatl) September 24, 2023
Me: pic.twitter.com/Q6FEYuiWa2
2.
“did you clog the toilet again?”— Jay Morris (@xpaytheprice) September 23, 2023
me: pic.twitter.com/DF92Pewg2m
3.
When the big game doesn’t kickoff until 6:30pm and you’re already 17 beers deep before noon pic.twitter.com/grFL3YHl5M— Kyle (Bday on Thursday BTW) (@_the_kyle) September 23, 2023
4.
My buddy’s buddy who I’ve never met before when I pull my vape out pic.twitter.com/M6GvYiUJxu— Miscounted Cash Flow (@Miscountedcf) September 23, 2023
5.
“hey weren’t you supposed to be the DD tonight?” pic.twitter.com/jmFy6Wfu7P— #REF! (@im_REFarted) September 23, 2023
6.
Her: did you gorilla glue your hands in your pockets again?— zacc: smocking we’d (@PugOnADrug) September 23, 2023
Me: pic.twitter.com/TlQY3Z8eJG
7.
him: “u better not be shy and bashful kevin james when i get there”— cass 💢 (@cassarroni) September 24, 2023
me: pic.twitter.com/VRi9RF5LbE
8.
how i look when i beg my friends to take a pic of me pic.twitter.com/X3tcjbVR4v— june (@superbloom_) September 23, 2023
9.
“sir, was that you that just threw up all over the urinal and the walls?”— bobby (@bobbylikesbeers) September 22, 2023
me: pic.twitter.com/iAUHTYUp1F
10.
me when my friend posts a screenshot of our text messages on their story so everyone can see how funny i am pic.twitter.com/2DAEDlU2o4— grace (@gracesftdt) September 24, 2023
11.
Trader Joe's Cashier: "ooh have you ever had these 'Giant Peruvian Inca Corn Salted Crunchy Snacks' before? I love these"— Bhald Bhaddie (@teejslipko) September 24, 2023
Me: pic.twitter.com/EdtwA7s4Lq
12.
“My friend over there thinks you’re cute”— #CancelYoungSheldon (@KevinJamesFan) September 23, 2023
The friend: pic.twitter.com/Vb94Uwp3XO
13.
When your mom is talking to her friend in the grocery store and you just want a candy bar at checkout pic.twitter.com/Sp4CW9Xlhe— #CancelYoungSheldon (@KevinJamesFan) September 23, 2023
14.
Gf: did you get drunk and let Kevin James into my fucking apartment AGAIN?!— Beer Destroyer Venus (@AnalVenus) September 24, 2023
Kevin James: pic.twitter.com/Pfcg7cOxAc
15.
Officer: have you had anything to drink tonight?— dudemanburner (@dudemanburner) September 22, 2023
Me: pic.twitter.com/yW7vjlESAf
16.
👃🏻👃🏻wtf ? It’s smells like Kevin James in here— SPIDERCRAWLING (@SPIDERCRAWLING) September 22, 2023
Kevin James: pic.twitter.com/7CPdIz6ghw
17.
The Roman Empire pic.twitter.com/PNuOtS7NkD— Mr. Dink (@NotTheMilkMan1) September 23, 2023
18.
Me lookin at the one person who brought a blunt to the function pic.twitter.com/FEsBjIa9GF— Weed Porn (@WeedPorns) September 23, 2023
19.
Men after pulling away from kissing and going “hiii” pic.twitter.com/nthWT8KKhI— Just Another Jake Gyllenhole 😗 (@lobotomizedgay) September 24, 2023
20.
When I cook for new people and somebody say, "Damn you made this?!" pic.twitter.com/POBCQnDLEt— △⃒⃘⚜️ (@imsoshive_) September 24, 2023
21.
Kevin James seeing a 20 year old picture of him become a twitter meme. pic.twitter.com/1cfeEzlYWA— TJ Warren Fan Club (@TJWarrenFanClub) September 24, 2023
22.
Spongebob: You like Krabby Patties don't you Squidward?— l*ncoln (@chainlinc1) September 23, 2023
Squidward: pic.twitter.com/poMS6GYkgc
23.
@AdamSandler: “I just finished writing another movie, you busy?”@KevinJames: pic.twitter.com/4sSeKZImkN— Jacob Gillis (@GillerLite) September 24, 2023
24.
“You better not be showing me another Kevin James meme”— Matt (@mhartg1) September 24, 2023
Me: pic.twitter.com/kjbU1qZRTv
25. And lastly...
Me when I see another Kevin James meme on my feed pic.twitter.com/3RORBsDjcD— Calvin Neeley (@calvin_neeley21) September 23, 2023