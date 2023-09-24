    The Kevin James Meme Is One Of The Most Polarizing Memes Of The Year, But Honestly, I Find It Hilarious

    This is a good one.

    This picture of Kevin James has completely taken over my timeline:

    Closeup of Kevin James
    Cbs Photo Archive / Getty Images

    People either love the meme:

    Or they hate it:

    &quot;I don&#x27;t get the Kevin James meme and I don&#x27;t really care to find out.&quot;
    Anyway, here are some of my favorites because I kinda love it:

