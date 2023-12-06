Taylor told Spotify, "Collaborating with Ice Spice on 'Karma' was one of the most natural things. She reached out through her team, just kind of saying, 'Hey, you know, Ice has been a big fan of Taylor since she was a little kid. [We] would love to collaborate if that was ever something that came about.' ... I immediately got her number and said, 'Hey, would you want to do your version of 'Karma?' ... She jumped in headfirst."

She later told the LA Times, "I really loved working with Ice because I got to see firsthand how focused she is, and she came in more prepared than anyone I've worked with. I made a habit early on in my career of bringing songs I'd written into sessions that were nearly done, to prove to my collaborators that I never expected to coast creatively. She did that with her verse and also sent me a demo of it beforehand. I see a drive in Ice that's beautifully rounded out by other qualities like humility and humor, curiosity and focus. She's very knowledgeable about the inner workings of the business, as well as obviously being tapped into this very natural creative wellspring. It's those two sides of the coin that you just don't see."

