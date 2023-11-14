Since The Eras Tour kicked off in March 2023, Taylor Swift has been putting on the show of a lifetime for fans across the world. One of my favorite parts of the concert is all of the incredible and sparkly outfits she wears. I love her tour style so much that I have an art print and a laptop sticker of the ones she wore on the night that I attended!
Here are 27 behind-the-scenes facts about Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour looks:
1. The tour looks were styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer, who's been Taylor's stylist for more than a decade.
4. Many of the shoes Taylor wears onstage were custom-made by Christian Louboutin. All of the crystals were applied by hand.
Specially, she wears the Eleonor Botta boots during Lover.
During Fearless, she wears the Cate Boot style.
Her CL Moc Lug loafers are for Red.
They made her custom ankle boots for 1989.
6. In total, she's worn more than 40 different outfits throughout the tour (so far), wearing different variations in different cities.
Sharing pictures of Taylor on Instagram, Donatella Versace said, "You are breathtaking in Versace. I'm so proud of you. Best of luck on The Eras Tour."
9. Her Fearless minidresses are from Roberto Cavalli. The version with longer fringe is decorated with "hand applied degradé Swarovski crystals."
10. This particularly stunning Evermore variant is a "one of a kind burgundy fil coupé dress created by [creative director] Marco de Vincenzo for Etro."
12. Fausto Puglisi also designed her asymmetrical Reputation jumpsuit for Roberto Cavalli. It's embellished with "ruby red, black, and diamond beads."
Here's a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the incredible gown:
Nicole Chang, one of the sister designers behind the brand, told People, "I remember we were just really nervous because we didn't know where or when she'd wear them."
15. Nicole + Felicia Couture also crafted the blue ballgown for the Speak Now portion of the show, which Taylor debuted when she announced 1989 (Taylor's Version) during the final LA show. It took more than 2,100 hours to create.
Nicole Chang told People, "[Joseph Cassell Falconer] gave us some direction and picked a few styles from our past collections that she loved, and then we made changes from those. That's how we started. The third gown, I think he just trusted us so much. He was just like, 'I want something blue.'"
Here's a behind-the-scenes look they shared:
16. Zuhair Murad Couture created the alternative pink "Enchanted" gown. It reportedly required over 350 hours of work from the atelier and 50 meters of tulle.
Here's a behind-the-scenes look at the process of crafting the dress:
17. The silvery Speak Now variation is from the Elie Saab Haute Couture Autumn Winter 2020 collection.
She's worn Elie Saab to multiple red carpet events over the years, including the 2013 CMA Awards and the 2015 Grammys.
18. The long sleeved Speak Now variation is also by Elie Saab. It's from the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022/2023 collection.
19. The T-shirts, romper, and coat that Taylor wears during the Red set were all made by Ashish Gupta.
She's worn Ashish Gupta's designs before, including to the 2015 VMAS and in promo shots for Reputation.
20. The "22" hat, which Taylor gives to a fan every night, was designed by Gladys Tamez. It's a handmade classic fedora.
22. All of the 1989 outfit variations were designed by creative director Fausto Puglisi for Roberto Cavalli, and all of the fringe and crystals were handcrafted.
Here's a closer look from the brand:
23. For the 1989 section of the show when she announced 1989 (Taylor's Version), Taylor debuted a custom Roberto Cavalli two-piece set, which was embellished with cobalt blue peridot Swarovski crystals. Fausto Puglisi designed it, then at the atelier, it was "made entirely by hand, bead by precious bead."
24. The surprise song dresses are the work of Jessica Jones, who went to see The Eras Tour in East Rutherford.
The designer has created several custom pieces for Taylor's previous performances, including a pair of sequin shorts she wore on Good Morning America in 2019 and the sparkly bodysuit she wore at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.