Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    27 Behind-The-Scenes Facts And Secrets About The 40+ Outfits Taylor Swift Wears On The Eras Tour

    Taylor's 16 costume changes involve wayyy more Swarovski crystals than you might think!

    Kristen Harris
    by Kristen Harris

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Since The Eras Tour kicked off in March 2023, Taylor Swift has been putting on the show of a lifetime for fans across the world. One of my favorite parts of the concert is all of the incredible and sparkly outfits she wears. I love her tour style so much that I have an art print and a laptop sticker of the ones she wore on the night that I attended!

    Here are 27 behind-the-scenes facts about Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour looks:

    1. The tour looks were styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer, who's been Taylor's stylist for more than a decade.

    Closeup of Joseph Cassell Falconer
    Rachel Murray / Getty Images for AKID Brand

    2. Taylor's beautiful makeup looks on tour are the work of makeup artist Lorrie Turk.

    Closeup of Taylor Swift
    John Shearer / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    3. Taylor's hair is styled by hairstylist Jemma Muradian.

    Taylor onstage
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    4. Many of the shoes Taylor wears onstage were custom-made by Christian Louboutin. All of the crystals were applied by hand.

    Taylor Swift onstage
    Marcelo Endelli / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    Specially, she wears the Eleonor Botta boots during Lover.

    Closeup of Taylor Swift&#x27;s boots
    John Medina / Getty Images

    During Fearless, she wears the Cate Boot style.

    Closeup of Taylor&#x27;s boots
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    Her CL Moc Lug loafers are for Red.

    Closeup of Taylor&#x27;s shoes
    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    They made her custom ankle boots for 1989.

    Closeup of Taylor&#x27;s boots
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    And she wears Gael knee-high boots "encrusted in 'Midnight' strass" for Midnights.

    Closeup of Taylor&#x27;s boots
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    5. She does 16 costume changes throughout each show.

    Taylor onstage
    Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

    6. In total, she's worn more than 40 different outfits throughout the tour (so far), wearing different variations in different cities.

    Taylor onstage
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    7. Taylor's Lover bodysuits and necklaces were designed by Versace.

    Kevin Winter / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Marcelo Endelli / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    Sharing pictures of Taylor on Instagram, Donatella Versace said, "You are breathtaking in Versace. I'm so proud of you. Best of luck on The Eras Tour."

    8. Her "The Man" blazer and its variations are also from Versace.

    Kevin Winter / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Marcelo Endelli / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    Versace also dressed her for the 2023 MTV VMAs.

    9. Her Fearless minidresses are from Roberto Cavalli. The version with longer fringe is decorated with "hand applied degradé Swarovski crystals."

    Marcelo Endelli / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    She previously wore Roberto Cavalli to the 2023 Grammys.

    10. This particularly stunning Evermore variant is a "one of a kind burgundy fil coupé dress created by [creative director] Marco de Vincenzo for Etro."

    Taylor Swift onstage
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    She previously wore a green Etro dress to the 2023 Grammys afterparty.

    11. Her other Evermore gowns and capes were designed by Etro as well.

    Taylor Swift onstage
    Ethan Miller / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    12. Fausto Puglisi also designed her asymmetrical Reputation jumpsuit for Roberto Cavalli. It's embellished with "ruby red, black, and diamond beads."

    Taylor Swift onstage
    John Shearer / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    13. Nicole + Felicia Couture — who made the wedding gown Taylor wore in her "I Bet You Think About Me" music video — designed the tiered purple "Enchanted" dress.

    Taylor Swift onstage
    Hector Vivas / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    Here's a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the incredible gown:

    14. Nicole + Felicia Couture also created this white Speak Now variant.

    Taylor onstage
    John Shearer / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    Nicole Chang, one of the sister designers behind the brand, told People, "I remember we were just really nervous because we didn't know where or when she'd wear them."

    15. Nicole + Felicia Couture also crafted the blue ballgown for the Speak Now portion of the show, which Taylor debuted when she announced 1989 (Taylor's Version) during the final LA show. It took more than 2,100 hours to create.

    Taylor onstage
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    Nicole Chang told People, "[Joseph Cassell Falconer] gave us some direction and picked a few styles from our past collections that she loved, and then we made changes from those. That's how we started. The third gown, I think he just trusted us so much. He was just like, 'I want something blue.'"

    Here's a behind-the-scenes look they shared:

    16. Zuhair Murad Couture created the alternative pink "Enchanted" gown. It reportedly required over 350 hours of work from the atelier and 50 meters of tulle.

    Taylor onstage
    John Shearer / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    She's worn many Zuhair Murad looks over the years, including her 2012 Grammys dress.

    Here's a behind-the-scenes look at the process of crafting the dress:

    17. The silvery Speak Now variation is from the Elie Saab Haute Couture Autumn Winter 2020 collection.

    Taylor Swift onstage
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    She's worn Elie Saab to multiple red carpet events over the years, including the 2013 CMA Awards and the 2015 Grammys.

    18. The long sleeved Speak Now variation is also by Elie Saab. It's from the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022/2023 collection.

    Octavio Jones / Getty Images for for TAS Rights Management, Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

    19. The T-shirts, romper, and coat that Taylor wears during the Red set were all made by Ashish Gupta.

    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    She's worn Ashish Gupta's designs before, including to the 2015 VMAS and in promo shots for Reputation.

    20. The "22" hat, which Taylor gives to a fan every night, was designed by Gladys Tamez. It's a handmade classic fedora.

    Taylor giving a hat to a fan
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    You can actually buy the hat yourself for $385.

    21. Her Folklore gowns are by Alberta Ferretti. They're made from chiffon and crystals.

    Octavio Jones / Getty Images for for TAS Rights Management, Ethan Miller / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    22. All of the 1989 outfit variations were designed by creative director Fausto Puglisi for Roberto Cavalli, and all of the fringe and crystals were handcrafted.

    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    Here's a closer look from the brand:

    23. For the 1989 section of the show when she announced 1989 (Taylor's Version), Taylor debuted a custom Roberto Cavalli two-piece set, which was embellished with cobalt blue peridot Swarovski crystals. Fausto Puglisi designed it, then at the atelier, it was "made entirely by hand, bead by precious bead."

    Taylor Swift onstage
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    24. The surprise song dresses are the work of Jessica Jones, who went to see The Eras Tour in East Rutherford.

    TAS2023 via Getty Images, Taylor Hill / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    The designer has created several custom pieces for Taylor's previous performances, including a pair of sequin shorts she wore on Good Morning America in 2019 and the sparkly bodysuit she wore at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

    25. The various crystal-embroidered faux fur jackets and "aurora borealis sequin embroidered" T-shirts Taylor sports during "Lavender Haze" were designed by Oscar de la Renta.

    Taylor onstage
    John Shearer / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    The brand also dressed her for the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie premiere.

    26. The original "Vigilante Shit" bodysuit from the Midnights section of the show was designed by Oscar de la Renta. More than 3,500 crystals and beads were hand-embroidered into it. Overall, making the outfit took 315 hours.

    Closeup of Taylor onstage
    John Shearer / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    Here's a behind-the-scenes look from the brand:

    27. And finally, Zuhair Murad created the other Midnights bodysuit variant, which Taylor debuted in Las Vegas. It was "gracefully adorned with 20,000 individually embedded sequins and crystals" and took more than 350 hours to complete.

    Taylor onstage
    Ethan Miller / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    Here's a behind-the-scenes look the brand shared: