People Are Talking About How Taylor Swift Handled Paparazzi Swarming Her After The VMAs

"I'm so glad Taylor Swift is standing up to the paparazzi. They're so intrusive and disrespectful, and it's about time someone called them out on it."

by Mychal Thompson

Taylor Swift shut down the paparazzi after they swarmed her car like hungry little flies.

On Tuesday, Taylor had the time of her life at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The 33-year-old singer scored nine wins.

She won Artist of the Year.

She won the Show of the Summer for The Eras Tour.

She won Best Pop, Cinematography, Visual Effects, Direction, Song, and Video of the Year for “Anti-Hero.”

And she won Album of the Year for Midnights!

This made her lifetime total to 23 VMAs, setting her as one of the most awarded artists in the show’s history, second only to Beyoncé.

So, it’s expected paparazzi would be all up in her grill for the entire night, but on the night of the VMAs, the “Karma” singer wasn’t having it.

After the New Jersey ceremony, she attended an after-party hosted by Diddy, where she rocked her second look of the evening.

If it seems familiar, the EB Demin corset minidress was previously worn by Taylor’s gal pal Sabrina Carpenter.

In a video, Taylor was seen navigating through a crowd, where people are heard yelling random comments to get her attention, and she effortlessly shuts them down.

“Can you back up?” she asked, adding, “Seriously, back up.”

And the fans are praising her for her “polite” but “powerful” takedown of the paparazzi:

